Reliance Q2 Results: When will Mukesh Ambani's flagship firm declare its quarterly results? Check date and other details

Reliance Q2 results: Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries is set to release its second quarter (Q2 FY26) results on Friday, October 17. The Ambani company disclosed that its Board of Directors will consider and approve both standalone and consolidated results for the July-September period. The company may also consider a dividend announcement at the upcoming meeting.

Reliance Q2 results

Reliance Industries will post its quarterly results report on the regulatory filings, National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on October 17.

Reliance Industries Q2 expectations

Experts say that Reliance Industries is likely to experience good year-on-year growth, but a softer quarter-on-quarter increase in revenue and profit. "The Company will hold an analyst meet, post Board Meeting, to discuss the financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025," RIL said. The schedule of the analyst meeting is yet to be announced.

Reliance Industries share price

A day ahead of the second quarter results, shares of Reliance were trading at Rs 1,398.50 on NSE on Thursday. The market cap of Reliance Industries was at Rs 18.91 lakh crore on October 16. The Ambani company remains the most valuable firm in India.