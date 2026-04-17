Mukesh Ambani or Gautam Adani: Who is Asia's richest man? Who is world's richest man and how much does he have? Details here

Gautam Adani has overtaken Mukesh Ambani to become Asia’s richest person, driven by gains in Adani Group stocks.

In a significant reshuffle among Asia’s wealthiest individuals, Gautam Adani has surpassed Mukesh Ambani to claim the title of the richest person in Asia. According to the latest data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani’s net worth has risen to approximately USD 92.6 billion, placing him 19th globally. Ambani, with an estimated fortune of USD 90.8 billion, now ranks just behind at 20th position worldwide.

The narrow gap between the two underscores how rapidly wealth rankings can shift, especially in response to stock market movements and broader economic conditions.

Diverging Wealth Trends

The change in rankings reflects contrasting financial trajectories for the two business leaders this year. Adani’s wealth has grown steadily, supported by a rise in the market value of companies under the Adani Group. His fortune has increased by over USD 8 billion so far this year, signalling investor confidence and positive stock performance.

On the other hand, Ambani has witnessed a notable decline in his net worth, losing close to USD 17 billion during the same period. This drop has been linked to mixed performance in Reliance Industries, which has impacted his overall wealth despite occasional marginal gains.

Market Movements Influence Rankings

Recent trading sessions have further contributed to this shift. Even as the broader market showed weakness, with benchmark indices dipping slightly, shares of Adani Group companies registered gains. This upward movement added billions to Adani’s wealth in a short span, strengthening his position at the top.

In contrast, Reliance Industries’ stock remained largely stable, resulting in only modest changes to Ambani’s net worth. These differing market trends played a crucial role in altering their standings.

Global Billionaire Landscape

The reshuffle comes at a time when several of the world’s richest individuals are experiencing fluctuations in their fortunes. Notably, Bernard Arnault has recorded one of the steepest declines this year, reflecting broader volatility in global markets.

Who is the world's richest man?

Elon Musk continues to dominate the global rankings with a net worth of USD 656 billion, followed by Larry Page at USD 286 billion. Other names in the top 10 include Jeff Bezos, Sergey Brin, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison, Michael Dell, Jensen Huang, Bernard Arnault and Jim Walton.

A Closely Contested Race

The latest development highlights the dynamic nature of wealth rankings, where even small market changes can lead to significant shifts. With both Adani and Ambani closely matched, their positions are likely to remain fluid in the coming months, driven largely by market performance and business developments.