FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump reacts to claims of Melania Trump having relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, calls it 'fake' news: 'It bothered her'

Mukesh Ambani or Gautam Adani: Who is Asia's richest man? Who is world's richest man and how much does he have? Details here

'I have gained weight': Patralekha hits back at trolls, slams them for mocking her after 'delivering a baby', advices 'learn to be little kind'

JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release scorecard soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in, check date, time and how to download

GT vs KKR preview: Predicted Playing XI, Head-to-head, pitch report and more

Viral video: Urvashi Rautela gets brtually trolled for looking like 'plastic ki gudiya', netizens say 'yeh abhi tak zinda hai'

Indonesia: Helicopter loses contact just 5 minutes after takeoff, crashes in West Klimantan province; 8 killed

Pakistan behind Noida workers' protests? Police chief says Pak-based social media handles instigated violence

Understanding Skin Undertones and Their Role in Makeup

Dr. Vinod Sharma’s Notable Works Transform Learning Through Brain Science Techniques

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Urvashi Rautela gets brtually trolled for looking like 'plastic ki gudiya', netizens say 'yeh abhi tak zinda hai'

Urvashi Rautela gets brtually trolled for looking like 'plastic ki gudiya'

5 games, 0 wickets: Match-by-match look at Jasprit Bumrah's dry spell in IPL 2026

5 games, 0 wickets: Match-by-match look at Jasprit Bumrah's dry spell in IPL 202

Understanding Skin Undertones and Their Role in Makeup

Understanding Skin Undertones and Their Role in Makeup

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 games, 0 wickets: Match-by-match look at Jasprit Bumrah's dry spell in IPL 2026

5 games, 0 wickets: Match-by-match look at Jasprit Bumrah's dry spell in IPL 202

Who is Lizzalazz? Virat Kohli allegedly 'likes' photo of German influencer, netizens recall Avneet Kaur controversy, say, 'Algorithm'

Who is Lizzalazz? Virat Kohli allegedly 'likes' photo of German influencer

Forget Ramayana, Krishnavataram can be biggest film on Indian epic, here are four key hints from trailer that will leave you stunned

Forget Ramayana, Krishnavataram can be biggest film on Indian epic

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Mukesh Ambani or Gautam Adani: Who is Asia's richest man? Who is world's richest man and how much does he have? Details here

Gautam Adani has overtaken Mukesh Ambani to become Asia’s richest person, driven by gains in Adani Group stocks.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 17, 2026, 12:33 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani or Gautam Adani: Who is Asia's richest man? Who is world's richest man and how much does he have? Details here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a significant reshuffle among Asia’s wealthiest individuals, Gautam Adani has surpassed Mukesh Ambani to claim the title of the richest person in Asia. According to the latest data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani’s net worth has risen to approximately USD 92.6 billion, placing him 19th globally. Ambani, with an estimated fortune of USD 90.8 billion, now ranks just behind at 20th position worldwide.

The narrow gap between the two underscores how rapidly wealth rankings can shift, especially in response to stock market movements and broader economic conditions.

Diverging Wealth Trends

The change in rankings reflects contrasting financial trajectories for the two business leaders this year. Adani’s wealth has grown steadily, supported by a rise in the market value of companies under the Adani Group. His fortune has increased by over USD 8 billion so far this year, signalling investor confidence and positive stock performance.

On the other hand, Ambani has witnessed a notable decline in his net worth, losing close to USD 17 billion during the same period. This drop has been linked to mixed performance in Reliance Industries, which has impacted his overall wealth despite occasional marginal gains.

Market Movements Influence Rankings

Recent trading sessions have further contributed to this shift. Even as the broader market showed weakness, with benchmark indices dipping slightly, shares of Adani Group companies registered gains. This upward movement added billions to Adani’s wealth in a short span, strengthening his position at the top.

In contrast, Reliance Industries’ stock remained largely stable, resulting in only modest changes to Ambani’s net worth. These differing market trends played a crucial role in altering their standings.

Global Billionaire Landscape

The reshuffle comes at a time when several of the world’s richest individuals are experiencing fluctuations in their fortunes. Notably, Bernard Arnault has recorded one of the steepest declines this year, reflecting broader volatility in global markets.

Who is the world's richest man?

Elon Musk continues to dominate the global rankings with a net worth of USD 656 billion, followed by Larry Page at USD 286 billion. Other names in the top 10 include Jeff Bezos, Sergey Brin, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison, Michael Dell, Jensen Huang, Bernard Arnault and Jim Walton.

A Closely Contested Race

The latest development highlights the dynamic nature of wealth rankings, where even small market changes can lead to significant shifts. With both Adani and Ambani closely matched, their positions are likely to remain fluid in the coming months, driven largely by market performance and business developments.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump reacts to claims of Melania Trump having relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, calls it 'fake' news: 'It bothered her'
Donald Trump reacts to claims of Melania Trump having relationship with Epstein
Mukesh Ambani or Gautam Adani: Who is Asia's richest man? Who is world's richest man and how much does he have? Details here
Mukesh Ambani or Gautam Adani: Who is Asia's richest man?
'I have gained weight': Patralekha hits back at trolls, slams them for mocking her after 'delivering a baby', advices 'learn to be little kind'
'I have gained weight': Patralekha hits back at trolls: 'Learn to be kind'
JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release scorecard soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in, check date, time and how to download
JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release scorecard soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in
GT vs KKR preview: Predicted Playing XI, Head-to-head, pitch report and more
GT vs KKR preview: Predicted Playing XI, Head-to-head, pitch report and more
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
5 games, 0 wickets: Match-by-match look at Jasprit Bumrah's dry spell in IPL 2026
5 games, 0 wickets: Match-by-match look at Jasprit Bumrah's dry spell in IPL 202
Who is Lizzalazz? Virat Kohli allegedly 'likes' photo of German influencer, netizens recall Avneet Kaur controversy, say, 'Algorithm'
Who is Lizzalazz? Virat Kohli allegedly 'likes' photo of German influencer
Forget Ramayana, Krishnavataram can be biggest film on Indian epic, here are four key hints from trailer that will leave you stunned
Forget Ramayana, Krishnavataram can be biggest film on Indian epic
Ahead of MI vs PBKS: Will 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma play? Star opener’s fitness in doubt after hamstring injury vs RCB
Ahead of MI vs PBKS: Will 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma play? Star opener’s fitness
OTT Releases This Week (April 13-19): Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement