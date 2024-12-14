In her new role at Reliance, she will focus on advancing the company's people strategies, fostering cultural transformation, and enhancing leadership development initiatives across its diverse operations

In a significant development, Ira Bindra has been appointed as the Group President - People and Talent of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). Bindra joins the organization after a distinguished career at Medtronic, USA, where she served as the Head of Human Resources and Vice President - Global Regions.

With extensive global experience spanning diverse industries, Bindra brings a wealth of expertise to Reliance. Her professional journey includes leadership roles at prominent Fortune 100 companies such as GE, where she spearheaded transformative HR initiatives.

She has successfully navigated complex business environments across developing and developed markets, including India, the United States, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

Bindra's career highlights include leading large HR teams, designing innovative operating models, driving business transformations, and overseeing strategic divestitures. Her ability to integrate business, data, and people strategies has consistently delivered measurable results.

An alumna of Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi, Bindra holds a Master of Business Administration from the Maastricht School of Management in the Netherlands.

In her new role at Reliance, she will focus on advancing the company's people strategies, fostering cultural transformation, and enhancing leadership development initiatives across its diverse operations.

Reliance Industries Limited is a Fortune 500 company and the largest private sector corporation in India. It is also India's largest and most profitable private sector company.

Reliance has played a pivotal role in putting India on the global energy map while driving retail and digital transformations nationwide.

As a proponent of self-reliant and sustainable growth, Reliance is embracing a New Energy and digital-first future to make it uniquely India's own.

The company continues to lead across various sectors, creating value for stakeholders, supporting communities through its far-reaching CSR initiatives, and offering innovative solutions to its customers.

With over 347,000 employees, a market capitalization exceeding Rs20 lakh crore, and significant contributions to the national exchequer, Reliance stands as a testament to India's growth and global ambitions.

