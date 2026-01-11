FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BUSINESS

Reliance chief Mukesh Ambani announces 5 BIG plans for Gujarat, hails PM Modi as 'India's...'

He vowed to make Gujarat India's artificial intelligence pioneer, stating, "In Jamnagar, we are building India's largest artificial intelligence-ready data centre with a single goal -- affordable AI for every Indian."

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 11, 2026, 07:31 PM IST

Reliance chief Mukesh Ambani announces 5 BIG plans for Gujarat, hails PM Modi as 'India's...'
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Sunday announced that the conglomerate will double its investment in Gujarat, to Rs 7 lakh crores, over the next five years. Ambani said, "Development of Gujarat is our sankalp, big in vision, bold in execution, rooted in Gujarat and dedicated to the service of Bharat Mata."

Reliance's BIG plans for Gujarat

Reliance chief Mukesh Ambani announced five firm commitments for Gujarat at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for Kutch and Saurashtra Region in Rajkot.

"First, investment at unprecedented scale. Reliance is already Gujarat's largest investor. In the last five years, we have invested over Rs 3.5 lakh crores," he said. The second commitment is to make Gujarat a global leadership in clean energy and green materials."At Jamnagar, we are building the world's largest integrated clean energy ecosystem, spanning solar, battery energy storage, green hydrogen, green fertilizer, sustainable aviation fuel, and maritime fuels, and advanced materials. These are not only industries of the future, they are foundations of India's prosperous tomorrow. Jamnagar, once the largest hydrocarbon energy exporter, will in the coming years become India's largest exporter of green energy and material, from Gujarat," he said.

Third, he vowed to transform the Kutch region into a global clean energy hub."Our multi-gigawatt utility scale solar project, among the world's largest, will deliver round-the-clock clean power through advanced storage and modern grid integration, powering India's green future,and reinforcing Gujarat's leadership in renewables," Mukesh Ambani said.

Jio will launch a people-first artificial intelligence platform built in India, for India, and the world, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani announced on Sunday, at theAccording to Mukesh Ambani, the platform will enable every citizen, starting from Gujarat, to access AI services in their "own language, on their own device, every day to make them more efficient and productive."

He vowed to make Gujarat India's artificial intelligence pioneer."In Jamnagar, we are building India's largest artificial intelligence-ready data centre with a single goal -- affordable AI for every Indian," Mukesh Ambani said.

Fifth, he said, Reliance will partner with Gujarat for India's Olympic ambitions."The Reliance Foundation stands ready to serve the Prime Minister's vision of bringing 2036 Olympics to Ahmedabad. As a concrete step, Reliance will partner with the Gujarat government to manage the Veer Savarkar Multisports Complex in Naranpura, a hub for hosting national and international events and training India's future champions. We are also establishing a world-class hospital in Jamnagar in Saurashtra and expanding our education facilities multifold," he said.

Mukesh Ambani hails PM Modi as 'protective wall'

​The billionaire praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the "Modi era" will be remembered as a time when India transformed from having potential to achieving performance, and from being a follower to becoming a global force. Ambani credited Modi's vision for reshaping India's trajectory for the next 50 years and called him the "invincible, protective wall" of India, shielding the country from global challenges. 

“All of us know that the world is changing very fast, the geopolitical situation is creating new challenges including some unexpected turbulence but what is reassuring for India is that these challenges can’t touch or trouble our people. This is because India has the invincible, protective wall called Narendrabhai Modi. Let the world know that this is India’s defining decade, under the PM’s leadership, India’s not just preparing for the future but India’s shaping it," he said. 

(With inputs from agencies)
 

