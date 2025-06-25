Reliance Industries chairperson and the richest Asian man Mukesh Ambani has opened up about the biggest risk of his life in a new interview with McKinsey. Read on to know more on this.

Reliance Industries (RIL) chairperson Mukesh Ambani has said that his conglomerate's foray into the telecom industry through the launch of Jio has been the biggest risk of his life. In an interview held as part of McKinsey's Leading Asia series, the 68-year-old billionaire shared that he and his team had imagined the worst-case scenario of the venture's failure. Jio's services were commercially launched in 2016.

Ambani opens up on Jio fears

Ambani, currently the richest person in Asia, said in the interview, "The biggest risk we have taken so far was Jio. At the time, it was our own money that we were investing, and l was the majority shareholder." He added, "Our worst-case scenario was that it might not work out financially because some analysts thought India was not ready for the most advanced digital technology."

'Best philanthropy ever done'

Ambani said his company has always taken big risks because scale is important to them. "In the worst case, we will not earn much return. That’s okay because it’s our own money. But then, as Reliance, this will be the best philanthropy that we will have ever done in India because we will have digitised India, and thereby completely transformed India."

Recalls Dhirubhai Ambani's words

Ambani also recalled his late father and Reliance founder Dhirubhai Ambani's words to him. He said Sr. Ambani had told him, "Reliance is a process. It’s an institution that should last. You have to make sure that Reliance lasts beyond you and me."

Jio's effect on Indian telecom

Since its launch in 2016, Jio has revolutionised the Indian telecom industry by providing free voice calls and extremely low-cost data, compelling competitors to slash prices and driving rapid digital adoption across the country. This has resulted in significantly deeper internet penetration -- India now has more than 800 million internet users, making it one of the largest online markets across the globe. Besides, Jio today is India's largest telecom operator, with over 470 million subscribers and a growing footprint in 5G, cloud, and AI services.

