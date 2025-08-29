Spider Man star Zendaya shares skincare, makeup secrets: ‘Less is more,’ moisturising, and natural curls
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik reveals health issue, says he stops breathing for 15-20 seconds in sleep
From struggles to transformation: Neha Bhasin credits keto for her fitness and mental wellness
RIL AGM: Mukesh Ambani shares BIG update on Reliance Jio IPO, says it will be listed in...
Bigg Boss 19 creates HISTORY, Salman Khan's show records biggest opening on OTT in India, beats Bigg Boss 18's...
'My overconfidence made me lose': Gukesh D reminisces about moments after first World Championship match
Esha Deol took 30 years to meet Dharmendra's first wife; Hema Malini said, 'I have never spoken about Prakash but...'
What is Daruma Doll to be gifted to PM Modi during Japan visit? Know it's India connection here
Were 50% tariffs on India due to US President Trump's 'personal pique'? Jefferies claims real reason is not Russian oil purchase but...
Why does US call Ukraine war 'Modi's war'? Does it want to derail Zelenskyy's India visit, Modi-Putin talks?
BUSINESS
Mukesh Ambani also announced that Jio will now expand its operations overseas and develop its own artificial intelligence technology.
Reliance AGM news: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has revealed that the IPO of Reliance Jio will be listed in the first half of 2026. He made the announcement at the company’s 48th annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday. Ambani said that Jio has now surpassed the 500 million subscriber mark. Jio also had the fastest 5G rollout.
"...Jio is making all arrangements to file for its IPO. We are aiming to list Jio by the first half of 2026, subject to all necessary approvals…this will demonstrate that Jio is capable of creating the same quantum of value as our global counterparts," he said.
Addressing the meeting, Ambani also announced that Jio will now expand its operations overseas and develop its own artificial intelligence technology. The Reliance boss also outlined five priorities for Jio's next phase of growth, saying the company would connect every Indian through mobile and home broadband, equip households with digital services, digitise businesses with secure platforms, drive an "AI Everywhere for Everyone" push, and expand operations overseas.
AI is the Kamdhenu of the new age
Asia's richest man Ambani added that AI is the Kamdhenu of the new age, with Reliance Industries embedding AI across Energy, Retail, Telecom and Entertainment. He also spoke about the creation of jobs within RIL, with the current workforce at 6.8 lakh, and a projection to grow beyond 10 lakh in the years to come.
READ | Meet Chaya Nayak, who quits Mark Zuckerberg's Meta after 9 years to join...; she is...