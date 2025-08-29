RIL AGM: Mukesh Ambani shares BIG update on Reliance Jio IPO, says it will be listed in...

Mukesh Ambani also announced that Jio will now expand its operations overseas and develop its own artificial intelligence technology.

Reliance AGM news: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has revealed that the IPO of Reliance Jio will be listed in the first half of 2026. He made the announcement at the company’s 48th annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday. Ambani said that Jio has now surpassed the 500 million subscriber mark. Jio also had the fastest 5G rollout.

"...Jio is making all arrangements to file for its IPO. We are aiming to list Jio by the first half of 2026, subject to all necessary approvals…this will demonstrate that Jio is capable of creating the same quantum of value as our global counterparts," he said.

Jio to expand its operations overseas

Addressing the meeting, Ambani also announced that Jio will now expand its operations overseas and develop its own artificial intelligence technology. The Reliance boss also outlined five priorities for Jio's next phase of growth, saying the company would connect every Indian through mobile and home broadband, equip households with digital services, digitise businesses with secure platforms, drive an "AI Everywhere for Everyone" push, and expand operations overseas.

AI is the Kamdhenu of the new age

Asia's richest man Ambani added that AI is the Kamdhenu of the new age, with Reliance Industries embedding AI across Energy, Retail, Telecom and Entertainment. He also spoke about the creation of jobs within RIL, with the current workforce at 6.8 lakh, and a projection to grow beyond 10 lakh in the years to come.

