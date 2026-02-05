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Reliance AGM 2026: Mukesh Ambani announces Jio IPO, outlines next phase of growth

Addressing shareholders at the company's 49th Annual General Meeting, Ambani said that Reliance is building multiple growth engines that will power the group's next phase of expansion while strengthening its position across energy, technology, retail, consumer products, and manufacturing.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 20, 2026, 01:22 AM IST

Reliance AGM 2026: Mukesh Ambani announces Jio IPO, outlines next phase of growth
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.
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Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Friday outlined a multi-pronged growth strategy for the conglomerate, citing Jio's initial public offering (IPO) and expansion in new energy, artificial intelligence, consumer businesses, manufacturing, and exports as key drivers of long-term value creation for shareholders. Addressing shareholders at the company's 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Ambani said that Reliance is building multiple growth engines that will power the group's next phase of expansion while strengthening its position across energy, technology, retail, consumer products, and manufacturing.

Among major announcements, Ambani said the IPO of Jio is expected to be a significant value-unlocking event for shareholders. He also highlighted the growing leadership role of the next generation of the Ambani family, saying that Isha, Akash, and Anant Ambani are leading the expansion of existing businesses while also creating new growth platforms for the future. On the energy front, Ambani said Reliance is accelerating the transformation of its oil-to-chemicals business by focusing on higher-value products, including carbon fibre, specialty materials, and green chemicals. He added that the company is simultaneously scaling up its new energy ecosystem, covering integrated solar manufacturing, battery storage, green hydrogen, green chemicals, underground coal gasification (UCG), and compressed biogas (CBG).

Speaking on Reliance's tech ambitions, Ambani said the group is building large-scale artificial intelligence infrastructure through Reliance Intelligence to support the growth of India's AI ecosystem. He noted that AI will play an increasingly important role in driving innovation, productivity, and digital transformation across sectors.

In the consumer business segment, Ambani said that Reliance's ambition is to emerge as a leading force in India's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector while pursuing international expansion opportunities. He added that the company is also working to expand exports across multiple sectors, including FMCG, manufacturing, gems and jewellery, agriculture, and other industries. A key pillar of Reliance's long-term strategy is the creation of a globally competitive export ecosystem, Ambani said, announcing that the company is targeting the development of a USD 125-150 billion export ecosystem by 2032, leveraging its experience as India's largest merchandise exporter.

Ambani further said that Reliance aims to build a multi-sector export hub that can serve as an anchor institution for export-led growth and help expand the global footprint of 'Made in India' products and brands. He added the initiative would strengthen India's competitiveness in international markets while generating new opportunities across sectors. Providing details on Reliance's retail and consumer strategy, Ambani said manufacturing will play a critical role in the group's future growth plans. He said Reliance has already invested Rs 10,000 crore in food and beverage manufacturing, and plans to invest an additional Rs 30,000 crore over the next three years. The company also intends to establish one of Asia's largest networks of integrated food parks to strengthen agricultural value chains and food processing capabilities.

Discussing the performance of Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), Ambani said the business achieved gross revenue of Rs 22,000 crore in FY26, recording a two-fold growth over the previous year. He added that the beverage brand Campa registered sales of Rs 4,700 crore during the year. Looking ahead, Ambani said RCPL's near-term objective is to achieve revenue of Rs 1 lakh crore by FY30, while its long-term ambition is to become one of India's largest FMCG companies. Concluding his address, Ambani said Reliance remains focused on building scalable businesses across technology, energy, manufacturing, and consumer sectors, with the objective of creating sustained value for shareholders and contributing to India's economic growth story.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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