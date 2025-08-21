Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold her entire stake in gaming company for Rs 334 crore, months before Online Gaming Bill

Rekha Jhunjhunwala held a 7.06 per cent stake in the company, amounting to 61.8 lakh shares.

Indian billionaire Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold her entire stake in Nazara Technologies in June 2025, months before the central government brought the Online Gaming Bill. Jhunjhunwala held a 7.06 per cent stake in Nazara, amounting to 61.8 lakh shares. On June 13, she sold her entire holding, including 13 lakh shares on the BSE and another 14 lakh shares on the NSE, at an average price of around Rs 1,225 per share, valuing the transaction at nearly Rs 334 crore, as per an ET report.

Nazara shares fall 15%

Shares of Nazara Technologies Ltd, India's only listed online gaming firm, have declined by 15.85 per cent in the last five days. It closed at Rs 1,193.90 on Thursday. The market cap of the firm stands at Rs 11153 crore, as of August 21.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala's net worth

According to Forbes, Jhunjhunwala has a real-time net worth of USD 8.3 billion. She inherited a valuable stock portfolio from her late husband Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who was often referred to as India's Warren Buffett.

Parliament passes Online Gaming Bill 2025

Both houses of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, have passed the Online Gaming Bill 2025, which seeks to ban all forms of online money games while promoting eSports and online social gaming. The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was approved by the Rajya Sabha on Thursday without debate amid din after rejecting amendments moved by Opposition members. The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.