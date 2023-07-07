Rekha Jhunjhunwala gets richer by Rs 500 crore via this Tata stock, her net worth is…

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Rekha Jhunjhunwala (File Photo)

After the Tata Group company released its June quarter update on Friday, Titan Company shares increased by more than 3%. Rekha Jhunjhunwala, a significant public shareholder and the widow of the late seasoned investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, saw the notional value of her 5.29 per cent stake in the jewellery maker increase by nearly Rs 500 crore.

Within minutes of trade beginning, Titan Company shares rose 3.39 per cent to a fresh record high of Rs 3,211.10. Market capitalization for Titan Company reached an all-time high of Rs 2,85,077 crore, an increase of Rs 9,357 crore from Rs 275,720 crore in the previous session.

Jhunjhunwala's 5.29 per cent stake in Titan Company generated notional gains of Rs 494 crore. According to data gathered from the business database AceEquity, her ownership in the stock was valued at a record high of Rs 15,080.57.

“Buyer growth was higher than average ticket size growth for this period. Despite significant volatility in gold prices throughout the quarter, Akshaya Tritiya's sales in April and wedding purchases in June were robust. The key categories of gold and studded grew well with no notable change in the overall product mix. New store additions, golden harvest and exchange programs continued to do well during the quarter," Titan CFO Ashok Sonthalia said.

Titan Company's earnings growth visibility is still favourable, according to Motilal Oswal Securities, which noted that the Tata group company has consistently compounded earnings by 20% over a lengthy period of time.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala inherited a valuable stock portfolio from her late husband Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who was often referred to as India's Warren Buffett. Her husband invested in the brand-new, low-cost airline Akasa Air, which went into operation in August 2022, not long before he passed away. Her net worth is $6.1 Billion, according to Forbes.