'Refund fully processed': DGCA on compensation for passengers affected during IndiGo flight disruptions

Mastiii 4 OTT release date: When and where to watch Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani-starrer sex comedy
Did Gautam Gambhir whisper in Ajit Agarkar's ear for Rohit Sharma's ODI captaincy exit? Shocking claims emerge
Toll Plaza Rules: Cash payments to be banned? All you need to know
BMC Elections 2026: How will Mumbai's verdict reshape Maharashtra politics? Shift from legacy politics to BJP dominance?
Who is Shrikant Pangarkar? Gauri Lankesh murder accused wins from Ward 13 of Jalna Municipal Corporation
Dhurandhar 2: Akshaye Khanna to not shoot fresh scenes for Ranveer Singh's sequel but will return as Rehman Dakait, Aditya Dhar to release trailer in February
RSMSSB 4th Grade Result 2026 Out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; get direct link for RSSB merit list PDF here
Will Mustafizur Rahman take legal route against Shah Rukh Khan's KKR? Bangladesh official provides major update
Turning Research into Product: A Tech Transfer Insider’s View
Wispr Flow vs Willow Voice: Inside the Technology Powering Modern Voice Dictation
BUSINESS
Passengers are entitled to compensation under DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section 3, Series M, Part IV, which mandates facilities for passengers affected by denied boarding, cancellations, and delays.
The civil aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has said that it has been actively engaging with IndiGo Airlines regarding compensation for passengers affected by significant operational disruptions between December 3 and 5, 2025. In a press release, the airline regulator said that IndiGo has confirmed that all refunds for flight cancellations during the specified period have been fully processed and returned to the original payment method.
Passengers are entitled to compensation under DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section 3, Series M, Part IV, which mandates facilities for passengers affected by denied boarding, cancellations, and delays, the press release said. Passengers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of the scheduled departure may, where applicable, claim additional compensation via a dedicated link provided by the airline.
DGCA said that as an additional measure of support, IndiGo has extended a "Gesture of Care (GoC)" to affected passengers, i.e, two travel vouchers worth INR 5,000 each (INR 10,000 total value) are being provided, with a validity of 12 months. It applies to passengers whose flights were cancelled or delayed by more than three hours during the affected period.
According to the press release, the passengers can check their eligibility and submit their details for these vouchers via a dedicated link on the IndiGo website. The full list of eligible flights is also available online. The DGCA advised all passengers to ensure accurate contact details are provided at the time of booking to facilitate timely communication regarding schedule changes and assistance.
Press note on refunds, compensation to passengers affected by operational disruptions of Indigo between 3rd - 5th Dec 25
Imp Links:
Eligibility for Compensation https://t.co/FVXEWXoQot
Submission of Details https://t.co/FdGdQmsLAY
List of Flights Covered https://t.co/ks5u0wBVaO pic.twitter.com/adjmIb1nth— DGCA (@DGCAIndia) January 16, 2026