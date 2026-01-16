'Refund fully processed': DGCA on compensation for passengers affected during IndiGo flight disruptions

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mastiii 4 OTT release date: When and where to watch Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani-starrer sex comedy

Did Gautam Gambhir whisper in Ajit Agarkar's ear for Rohit Sharma's ODI captaincy exit? Shocking claims emerge

Toll Plaza Rules: Cash payments to be banned? All you need to know

BMC Elections 2026: How will Mumbai's verdict reshape Maharashtra politics? Shift from legacy politics to BJP dominance?

Who is Shrikant Pangarkar? Gauri Lankesh murder accused wins from Ward 13 of Jalna Municipal Corporation

Dhurandhar 2: Akshaye Khanna to not shoot fresh scenes for Ranveer Singh's sequel but will return as Rehman Dakait, Aditya Dhar to release trailer in February

RSMSSB 4th Grade Result 2026 Out at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; get direct link for RSSB merit list PDF here

Will Mustafizur Rahman take legal route against Shah Rukh Khan's KKR? Bangladesh official provides major update

Turning Research into Product: A Tech Transfer Insider’s View

Wispr Flow vs Willow Voice: Inside the Technology Powering Modern Voice Dictation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mastiii 4 OTT release date: When and where to watch Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani-starrer sex comedy

Mastiii 4 OTT release date: When, where to watch Vivek, Riteish, Aftab's film

Did Gautam Gambhir whisper in Ajit Agarkar's ear for Rohit Sharma's ODI captaincy exit? Shocking claims emerge

Did Gautam Gambhir whisper in Ajit Agarkar's ear for Rohit Sharma's ODI captainc

Toll Plaza Rules: Cash payments to be banned? All you need to know

TToll Plaza Rules: Cash payments to be banned? All you need to know

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch

Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list

Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

'Refund fully processed': DGCA on compensation for passengers affected during IndiGo flight disruptions

Passengers are entitled to compensation under DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section 3, Series M, Part IV, which mandates facilities for passengers affected by denied boarding, cancellations, and delays.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 16, 2026, 03:58 PM IST

'Refund fully processed': DGCA on compensation for passengers affected during IndiGo flight disruptions
Photo: X/IndiGo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The civil aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has said that it has been actively engaging with IndiGo Airlines regarding compensation for passengers affected by significant operational disruptions between December 3 and 5, 2025. In a press release, the airline regulator said that IndiGo has confirmed that all refunds for flight cancellations during the specified period have been fully processed and returned to the original payment method.

Passengers are entitled to compensation under DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section 3, Series M, Part IV, which mandates facilities for passengers affected by denied boarding, cancellations, and delays, the press release said. Passengers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of the scheduled departure may, where applicable, claim additional compensation via a dedicated link provided by the airline.

DGCA said that as an additional measure of support, IndiGo has extended a "Gesture of Care (GoC)" to affected passengers, i.e, two travel vouchers worth INR 5,000 each (INR 10,000 total value) are being provided, with a validity of 12 months. It applies to passengers whose flights were cancelled or delayed by more than three hours during the affected period.

According to the press release, the passengers can check their eligibility and submit their details for these vouchers via a dedicated link on the IndiGo website. The full list of eligible flights is also available online. The DGCA advised all passengers to ensure accurate contact details are provided at the time of booking to facilitate timely communication regarding schedule changes and assistance.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mastiii 4 OTT release date: When and where to watch Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani-starrer sex comedy
Mastiii 4 OTT release date: When, where to watch Vivek, Riteish, Aftab's film
Did Gautam Gambhir whisper in Ajit Agarkar's ear for Rohit Sharma's ODI captaincy exit? Shocking claims emerge
Did Gautam Gambhir whisper in Ajit Agarkar's ear for Rohit Sharma's ODI captainc
BMC Elections 2026: How will Mumbai's verdict reshape Maharashtra politics? Shift from legacy politics to BJP dominance?
BMC Elections 2026: How will Mumbai's verdict reshape Maharashtra politics?
Who is Shrikant Pangarkar? Gauri Lankesh murder accused wins from Ward 13 of Jalna Municipal Corporation
Who is Shrikant Pangarkar?Gauri Lankesh murder accused wins in Jalna civic polls
Dhurandhar 2: Akshaye Khanna to not shoot fresh scenes for Ranveer Singh's sequel but will return as Rehman Dakait, Aditya Dhar to release trailer in February
Dhurandhar 2: Akshaye Khanna to not shoot fresh scenes for sequel
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch
Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list
Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement