ReDesyn Celebrates Journeys Of Content Creators on Amazon Prime's Reality Show 'Mission StartAB', streaming now

Twitter
Headlines

Sachin Tendulkar-backed Rs 4206 crore company inks pact with Rolls-Royce to make...

‘Wait is finally over': Fans react after Sarfaraz Khan earns maiden India call-up for 2nd Test vs England

Government extends ban on terrorist group SIMI for 5 more years

'Never visited NCA...': Rohit Sharma's high praise for Virat Kohli's excellence

No more elections in India, if Modi wins 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says Congress President Kharge

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

‘Wait is finally over': Fans react after Sarfaraz Khan earns maiden India call-up for 2nd Test vs England

Bigg Boss 17 | Munawar Faruqui Reveals Why He Almost Quit Show: 'I Was Going Through A Lot...'

'Never visited NCA...': Rohit Sharma's high praise for Virat Kohli's excellence

8 reasons why budget is important

Tips to protect your plants in winter

8 superfoods that are natural blood purifiers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Bigg Boss 17 | Munawar Faruqui Reveals Why He Almost Quit Show: 'I Was Going Through A Lot...'

Bihar Politics: Who Is Samrat Choudhary? Bihar's Set To Be Deputy CM

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Mannara Chopra says Ankita Lokhande getting evicted before her in BB17 finale is 'more than karma' | Exclusive

Arun Mashettey reacts to Munawar Faruqui winning BB17, says 'I was neither called cheater nor beater' | Exclusive

Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri trolled for ‘cringe’ performance on ‘Pehle Bhi Main’: ‘Bacchon ke school function se…'

HomeBusiness

Business

ReDesyn Celebrates Journeys Of Content Creators on Amazon Prime's Reality Show 'Mission StartAB', streaming now

ReDesyn is a platform known for fostering a community of creators and innovating in the realm of SaaS solutions for creator monetization.

article-main

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 04:33 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India, January 25, 2024: "Mission StartAB," the engrossing business reality show set to air on December 19, 2023, is poised to captivate audiences with its unique format, challenging aspiring entrepreneurs in rigorous simulations. Among the participants is ReDesyn, a platform known for fostering a community of creators and innovating in the realm of SaaS solutions for creator monetization, converting them into creator-preneurs.

Spanning seven episodes, the series promises to be a thrilling journey, testing the skills, character, and resilience of each participating startup. Viewers will witness the intense pressure of entrepreneurship as participants navigate through complex simulations, each designed to mimic real-world business challenges. The show's format adds to the suspense, with one startup facing elimination each week during face-to-face debriefing sessions with investors.

ReDesyn's journey on "Mission StartAB" is particularly intriguing. As a company at the forefront of creator monetization, they are developing an app that offers four distinct revenue streams, revealing one in each episode. This strategic unveiling adds to the show's intrigue and demonstrates ReDesyn's innovative approach to the creator economy. 

The question remains: Will ReDesyn withstand the competition and emerge victorious, securing investment and acclaim? Or will they face elimination in this high-stakes entrepreneurial race? The show invites viewers to stay tuned for these exciting developments.

For creators looking to explore ReDesyn's offerings or shoppers interested in unique products, a visit to ReDesyn.com is recommended. Here, one can launch their store or browse the innovative creations of other talented individuals. "Mission StartAB" not only promises entertainment but also serves as a showcase for the potential and vibrancy of the entrepreneurial spirit. 

Are you a content creator?

Join ReDesyn, launch your store & monetize your audience today:

https://www.redesyn.com

Binge | Shop | Explore

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet billionaire who has overtaken Elon Musk as world's richest man, owner of Louis Vuitton, his net worth is...

CAA to be implemented across India in a week: BJP leader Shantanu Thakur's 'guarantee'

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha's debut production Girls Will Be Girls bags two major awards at Sundance Film Festival 2024

"First step to justice...": Rahul Gandhi reaffirms push for caste census after Telangana rolls out exercise

Mukesh Ambani, Tata backed Ola-rival BluSmart gets big push, receives Rs 2000000000 from…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE