REVEALED: Reasons behind RBI's strict action against Paytm Payments Bank

Paytm Payments Bank, an associate of One 97 Communications Limited (OCL), said it is taking "immediate steps" to comply with the RBI's directions.

A decision has been issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that, beginning on February 29th, forbids Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) from receiving deposits or top-ups in any client account, including wallets and FASTags.

This action by the central bank indicates a major regulatory involvement in reaction to possible problems or non-compliance seen in the bank's operations, which raises questions about the operations of Paytm Payments Bank.

The RBI stated that on March 11, 2022, it had instructed PPBL to immediately cease onboarding new clients. However, according to the central bank, an external auditor's following compliance validation report showed "persistent non-compliance" and ongoing serious supervisory issues at the bank.

Why RBI has put restrictions on Paytm payments bank?

According to the Money Control report, several violations of anti-money laundering regulations concerning know-your-customer (KYC) documentation were discovered during an RBI system examination of Paytm Payments Bank, said the people requesting anonymity. Before enrolling clients, the company failed to properly investigate the source of cash, according to the RBI.

In this context, an extensive question submitted to the RBI and Paytm group spokespeople went unanswered.

The report also mentioned the second problem, the payments bank's regular related-party transactions with other Paytm group companies, the people told Money Control. The banking regulator discovered that the payments bank was not taking the necessary precautions to protect itself from such conflicts of interest.

The central bank's directive to Paytm Payments Bank to refrain from accepting new customers was issued in March 2022, and it is still in effect today. According to the most recent annual report, affiliate company Paytm Payment Services received payments from Paytm Payments Bank of Rs 149 crore and Rs 372 crore in FY23 and FY22, respectively. According to these companies' annual reports, Paytm Payment Services also paid Rs 212 crore and Rs 317 crore to Paytm Payments Bank in FY23 and FY22, respectively, towards processing charges.

Paytm Payment Services is fully owned by Parent One97 Communications Ltd, as is 49% of Paytm Payments Bank, of which founder Sharma personally owns 51%.

According to the statistics, Paytm Payments also stated that it owes Paytm Payments Bank Rs 620 crore. According to the parent company's FY23 annual report, One97 Communications supplied services to Paytm Payments Bank valued at Rs 768 crore, while the payments bank received services from it totaling Rs 1,500 crore.