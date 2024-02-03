REVEALED: Reasons behind RBI's strict action against Paytm Payments Bank

Twitter
Headlines

India’s first Rs 200 crore hit was rejected by Aamir Khan, took 4 years to make, had no villains or fights

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis orders high-level Inquiry into firing by BJP MLA on Shinde faction leader

Meet forgotten genius who could have become first Indian woman to win Nobel Prize but didn’t due to…

Yashasvi Jaiswal joins elite club with maiden double century, becomes...

Poonam Pandey's death turns out to be publicity stunt, actress brutally trolled for tasteless gimmick: 'Next time...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India’s first Rs 200 crore hit was rejected by Aamir Khan, took 4 years to make, had no villains or fights

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis orders high-level Inquiry into firing by BJP MLA on Shinde faction leader

Meet forgotten genius who could have become first Indian woman to win Nobel Prize but didn’t due to…

9 Bollywood celebs who succumbed to cancer

9 biggest controversies of Poonam Pandey

8 foods you should never cook in pressure cooker

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

India’s first Rs 200 crore hit was rejected by Aamir Khan, took 4 years to make, had no villains or fights

Meet actress who did side roles for money, earned lot of fame but is still struggling after 20 years, she is..

Poonam Pandey's death turns out to be publicity stunt, actress brutally trolled for tasteless gimmick: 'Next time...'

HomeBusiness

Business

REVEALED: Reasons behind RBI's strict action against Paytm Payments Bank

Paytm Payments Bank, an associate of One 97 Communications Limited (OCL), said it is taking "immediate steps" to comply with the RBI's directions.

article-main

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 12:51 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A decision has been issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that, beginning on February 29th, forbids Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) from receiving deposits or top-ups in any client account, including wallets and FASTags.

This action by the central bank indicates a major regulatory involvement in reaction to possible problems or non-compliance seen in the bank's operations, which raises questions about the operations of Paytm Payments Bank.

The RBI stated that on March 11, 2022, it had instructed PPBL to immediately cease onboarding new clients. However, according to the central bank, an external auditor's following compliance validation report showed "persistent non-compliance" and ongoing serious supervisory issues at the bank.

Why RBI has put restrictions on Paytm payments bank?

According to the Money Control report, several violations of anti-money laundering regulations concerning know-your-customer (KYC) documentation were discovered during an RBI system examination of Paytm Payments Bank, said the people requesting anonymity. Before enrolling clients, the company failed to properly investigate the source of cash, according to the RBI.

According to the RBI, the business failed to properly investigate the source of funding before onboarding new customers.

In this context, an extensive question submitted to the RBI and Paytm group spokespeople went unanswered.

The report also mentioned the second problem, the payments bank's regular related-party transactions with other Paytm group companies, the people told Money Control. The banking regulator discovered that the payments bank was not taking the necessary precautions to protect itself from such conflicts of interest.

The central bank's directive to Paytm Payments Bank to refrain from accepting new customers was issued in March 2022, and it is still in effect today. According to the most recent annual report, affiliate company Paytm Payment Services received payments from Paytm Payments Bank of Rs 149 crore and Rs 372 crore in FY23 and FY22, respectively. According to these companies' annual reports, Paytm Payment Services also paid Rs 212 crore and Rs 317 crore to Paytm Payments Bank in FY23 and FY22, respectively, towards processing charges.

Paytm Payment Services is fully owned by Parent One97 Communications Ltd, as is 49% of Paytm Payments Bank, of which founder Sharma personally owns 51%.

According to the statistics, Paytm Payments also stated that it owes Paytm Payments Bank Rs 620 crore. According to the parent company's FY23 annual report, One97 Communications supplied services to Paytm Payments Bank valued at Rs 768 crore, while the payments bank received services from it totaling Rs 1,500 crore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Abhinav Bindra selected as torchbearer for Paris Olympics 2024

Weather update: Thunderstorm, heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR, downpours to continue today

Meet China's richest man who once worked as construction worker, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui calls Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Fighter flop show: 'Don't insult your...'

White House: US-India drone deal holds "significant potential" for strategic technology cooperation

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE