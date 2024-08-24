'Real ones know...': Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals email ID he used to create his first Facebook account

Mark Zuckerberg shared his original Facebook email address sparking nostalgia among early users of the platform.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently revealed the email address he originally used to create his Facebook account. In a response to a humorous post by an artist on Threads, Zuckerberg disclosed that his first Facebook email was mzuckerb@fas.harvard.edu. The artist had jokingly noted that having a .edu email address was once a requirement to join Facebook.

Zuckerberg’s revelation quickly sparked a wave of nostalgia among long-time Facebook users. Many took to the comments to reminisce about the early days of the platform, reflecting on how much has changed since its inception. Some users even inquired whether the email address was still active, and others shared their own memories of eagerly awaiting their chance to join Facebook after graduating high school or starting college.

One user recalled how excited they were to finally get a Facebook account with their college email, while another mentioned trying to test the old email address. There were also comments reminiscing about the transition from .edu email addresses to standard accounts around 2005 or 2006.

According to a report by The Guardian, while Zuckerberg was the first person to create a Facebook account, he was not the very first to have an ID. Three other IDs were created before his, mainly for testing purposes and were later deleted. Zuckerberg was the fourth to join, while Facebook co-founders Chris Hughes and Dustin Moskovitz followed in fifth and sixth positions, respectively.

Facebook was launched in 2004 by Zuckerberg and his Harvard classmates Eduardo Saverin, Dustin Moskovitz, Andrew McCollum, and Chris Hughes. Initially called “thefacebook.com,” it began as a directory for college students and has since evolved into one of the most widely used social networking sites globally.

