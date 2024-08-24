Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Gwadar's Grandiose Gateway Grounds to a halt: Security issues stall China’s $250 million airport debut

'Real ones know...': Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals email ID he used to create his first Facebook account

'Could be...': White House reacts to PM Modi's Ukraine visit, meeting with President Zelenskyy

This Arshad Warsi film broke many records at box office, became his first solo hit, made for Rs 10 crore, earned Rs..

Vishnu Manchu says Arshad Warsi's comment on Prabhas has hurt sentiments, writes letter to CINTAA: ‘He should be…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Gwadar's Grandiose Gateway Grounds to a halt: Security issues stall China’s $250 million airport debut

Gwadar's Grandiose Gateway Grounds to a halt: Security issues stall China’s $250 million airport debut

'Real ones know...': Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals email ID he used to create his first Facebook account

'Real ones know...': Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals email ID he used to create his first Facebook account

This Arshad Warsi film broke many records at box office, became his first solo hit, made for Rs 10 crore, earned Rs..

This Arshad Warsi film broke many records at box office, became his first solo hit, made for Rs 10 crore, earned Rs..

7 surreal images of solar eclipse shared by NASA

7 surreal images of solar eclipse shared by NASA

10 ISRO scientists who lead India's journey into space

10 ISRO scientists who lead India's journey into space

8 most mysterious animals

8 most mysterious animals

स्कूल बैग में छिपा था 5 फीट लंबा कोबरा, ऐसे बची बच्चों की जान, देखें खौफनाक VIDEO

स्कूल बैग में छिपा था 5 फीट लंबा कोबरा, ऐसे बची बच्चों की जान, देखें खौफनाक VIDEO

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 historical myths that were thought to be facts for centuries

7 historical myths that were thought to be facts for centuries

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

This Arshad Warsi film broke many records at box office, became his first solo hit, made for Rs 10 crore, earned Rs..

This Arshad Warsi film broke many records at box office, became his first solo hit, made for Rs 10 crore, earned Rs..

Vishnu Manchu says Arshad Warsi's comment on Prabhas has hurt sentiments, writes letter to CINTAA: ‘He should be…’

Vishnu Manchu says Arshad Warsi's comment on Prabhas has hurt sentiments, writes letter to CINTAA: ‘He should be…’

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber welcome baby boy; couple reveals newborn’s name with first pic

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber welcome baby boy; couple reveals newborn’s name with first pic

HomeBusiness

Business

'Real ones know...': Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals email ID he used to create his first Facebook account

Mark Zuckerberg shared his original Facebook email address sparking nostalgia among early users of the platform.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 11:01 AM IST

'Real ones know...': Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals email ID he used to create his first Facebook account
Mark Zuckerberg
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently revealed the email address he originally used to create his Facebook account. In a response to a humorous post by an artist on Threads, Zuckerberg disclosed that his first Facebook email was mzuckerb@fas.harvard.edu. The artist had jokingly noted that having a .edu email address was once a requirement to join Facebook.

Zuckerberg’s revelation quickly sparked a wave of nostalgia among long-time Facebook users. Many took to the comments to reminisce about the early days of the platform, reflecting on how much has changed since its inception. Some users even inquired whether the email address was still active, and others shared their own memories of eagerly awaiting their chance to join Facebook after graduating high school or starting college.

One user recalled how excited they were to finally get a Facebook account with their college email, while another mentioned trying to test the old email address. There were also comments reminiscing about the transition from .edu email addresses to standard accounts around 2005 or 2006.

According to a report by The Guardian, while Zuckerberg was the first person to create a Facebook account, he was not the very first to have an ID. Three other IDs were created before his, mainly for testing purposes and were later deleted. Zuckerberg was the fourth to join, while Facebook co-founders Chris Hughes and Dustin Moskovitz followed in fifth and sixth positions, respectively.

Facebook was launched in 2004 by Zuckerberg and his Harvard classmates Eduardo Saverin, Dustin Moskovitz, Andrew McCollum, and Chris Hughes. Initially called “thefacebook.com,” it began as a directory for college students and has since evolved into one of the most widely used social networking sites globally.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

2024's best-selling car in India has sold 126000 units so far; it's not of Maruti, Hyundai, Toyota or Honda

2024's best-selling car in India has sold 126000 units so far; it's not of Maruti, Hyundai, Toyota or Honda

Heroic mother rat fights off snake to save her baby in viral video, watch

Heroic mother rat fights off snake to save her baby in viral video, watch

Meet woman who quit high paying job to run small lab, her business is now her worth Rs 10582 crore, net worth is…

Meet woman who quit high paying job to run small lab, her business is now her worth Rs 10582 crore, net worth is…

Rishab Shetty learns Kalaripayattu for Kantara Chapter 1, photo goes viral, fans call him 'perfectionist'

Rishab Shetty learns Kalaripayattu for Kantara Chapter 1, photo goes viral, fans call him 'perfectionist'

After Arshad Warsi, Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD co-star Saswata Chatterjee comments on his character: ‘He looks like…’

After Arshad Warsi, Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD co-star Saswata Chatterjee comments on his character: ‘He looks like…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 historical myths that were thought to be facts for centuries

7 historical myths that were thought to be facts for centuries

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Indian sportspersons with highest brand value in 2024

Indian sportspersons with highest brand value in 2024

Fake garlic or real? Here are 6 ways to identify

Fake garlic or real? Here are 6 ways to identify

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement