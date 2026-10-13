RBL Bank shares crash 8% despite 170% profit jump: Why are investors worried?

Why did the share price of RBL Bank fall by about 8% on October 13, 2026, despite its net profit going up 170% to Rs 481.7? Explained here.

Though the RBL Bank registered a 170 per cent rise in net profit during the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27, its share price fell on Tuesday, October 13, 2026. The bank's net profit jumped from Rs 179 crore to Rs 481.7 crore; its share price suffered a loss of 8 per cent and slipped to Rs 388 on the BSE.

RBL Bank Q2 results

RBL Bank's net interest income rose 37.4 per cent YoY to Rs 2,131 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 1,551 crore in the year-ago period. Asset quality improved during the quarter. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined to 1.02 per cent from 1.3 per cent in the previous quarter. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) fell to 0.29 per cent from 0.37 per cent.

It is believed that higher provisions and concerns over credit costs weighed on the results. Brokerages remained divided on the stock, with Goldman Sachs and CLSA maintaining bearish ratings, while Citi and Nuvama remained positive. In the meantime, provisions increased to Rs 766.5 crore in Q2 FY27. This was higher than Rs 599.2 crore in the June quarter and Rs 499.7 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's net advances grew 42 per cent YoY to Rs 1,42,314 crore. Retail advances rose 32 per cent to Rs 79,465 crore, while wholesale advances increased 56 per cent to Rs 62,849 crore. Within the retail portfolio, secured advances grew 52 per cent. Unsecured advances increased 6 per cent.

Total deposits rose 34 per cent YoY to Rs 1,56,272 crore. The current account and savings account (CASA) ratio stood at 27.2 per cent.

Granular deposits, or deposits below Rs 3 crore, increased 16 per cent to Rs 68,877 crore. They accounted for 44 per cent of the bank's total deposits.

RBL Bank's total capital adequacy ratio stood at 30.1 per cent as of September 30, compared with 33.3 per cent at the end of June. The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio declined to 29 per cent from 32.2 per cent. The average liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) for the quarter was 148 per cent.

Goldman Sachs on RBL Bank share prices

Goldman Sachs maintained its 'sell' rating on RBL Bank but raised its target price to Rs 310 from Rs 285.

The brokerage raised its earnings estimates to account for strong foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) flows. However, it said retail loan growth remained largely muted.

Goldman Sachs noted that deposit growth was down 1 per cent quarter-on-quarter after adjusting for FCNR-B deposits. Net interest margins (NIMs) expanded by 48 basis points quarter-on-quarter, largely supported by the equity capital raise.

The brokerage also flagged mixed asset quality trends and said credit cost improvement was slower than expected.