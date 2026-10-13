FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Delhi Protest: Delhi High Court Bench To Hear Pleas On Protest Regulation & Jantar Mantar Ban

Delhi Protest: Delhi High Court Bench To Hear Pleas On Protest Regulation & Jantar Mantar Ban

Pakistan News: 5 Killed, 30 Injured As Rehman Baba Express Derails Near Multan In Pakistan

Pakistan News: 5 Killed, 30 Injured As Rehman Baba Express Derails Near Multan In Pakistan

Machan Baba: After Hanuman Ansh's blockbuster success, biopic on Deoraha Baba announced, he inspired Congress' hand symbol

Machan Baba: After Hanuman Ansh's success, biopic on Deoraha Baba announced

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white

Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white

Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Yami Gautam-Addinath Kothare, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026

Ranbir-Sai, Rajkummar-Wamiqa: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026

OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi

Latest NewsBusiness

BUSINESS

RBL Bank shares crash 8% despite 170% profit jump: Why are investors worried?

Why did the share price of RBL Bank fall by about 8% on October 13, 2026, despite its net profit going up 170% to Rs 481.7? Explained here.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Oct 13, 2026, 04:32 PM IST

RBL Bank shares crash 8% despite 170% profit jump: Why are investors worried?
Bombay Stock Exchange. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Though the RBL Bank registered a 170 per cent rise in net profit during the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27, its share price fell on Tuesday, October 13, 2026. The bank's net profit jumped from Rs 179 crore to Rs 481.7 crore; its share price suffered a loss of 8 per cent and slipped to Rs 388 on the BSE. 

RBL Bank Q2 results 

RBL Bank's net interest income rose 37.4 per cent YoY to Rs 2,131 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 1,551 crore in the year-ago period. Asset quality improved during the quarter. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined to 1.02 per cent from 1.3 per cent in the previous quarter. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) fell to 0.29 per cent from 0.37 per cent. 

It is believed that higher provisions and concerns over credit costs weighed on the results. Brokerages remained divided on the stock, with Goldman Sachs and CLSA maintaining bearish ratings, while Citi and Nuvama remained positive. In the meantime, provisions increased to Rs 766.5 crore in Q2 FY27. This was higher than Rs 599.2 crore in the June quarter and Rs 499.7 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's net advances grew 42 per cent YoY to Rs 1,42,314 crore. Retail advances rose 32 per cent to Rs 79,465 crore, while wholesale advances increased 56 per cent to Rs 62,849 crore. Within the retail portfolio, secured advances grew 52 per cent. Unsecured advances increased 6 per cent.

Total deposits rose 34 per cent YoY to Rs 1,56,272 crore. The current account and savings account (CASA) ratio stood at 27.2 per cent.

Granular deposits, or deposits below Rs 3 crore, increased 16 per cent to Rs 68,877 crore. They accounted for 44 per cent of the bank's total deposits.

RBL Bank's total capital adequacy ratio stood at 30.1 per cent as of September 30, compared with 33.3 per cent at the end of June. The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio declined to 29 per cent from 32.2 per cent. The average liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) for the quarter was 148 per cent.

Goldman Sachs on RBL Bank share prices

Goldman Sachs maintained its 'sell' rating on RBL Bank but raised its target price to Rs 310 from Rs 285.

The brokerage raised its earnings estimates to account for strong foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) flows. However, it said retail loan growth remained largely muted.

Goldman Sachs noted that deposit growth was down 1 per cent quarter-on-quarter after adjusting for FCNR-B deposits. Net interest margins (NIMs) expanded by 48 basis points quarter-on-quarter, largely supported by the equity capital raise.

The brokerage also flagged mixed asset quality trends and said credit cost improvement was slower than expected.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Machan Baba: After Hanuman Ansh's blockbuster success, biopic on Deoraha Baba announced, he inspired Congress' hand symbol
Machan Baba: After Hanuman Ansh's success, biopic on Deoraha Baba announced
India vs China over Ladakh: MEA rejects Beijing’s claim with blunt response
India vs China over Ladakh: MEA rejects Beijing’s claim with blunt response
Koffee With Karan 9: Karan Johar brings back his millon-dollar question for Salman Khan, asks him 'are you still a virgin?'
Koffee With Karan 9: Karan Johar asks Salman Khan, 'are you still a virgin?'
From a Mumbai Slum to a Movement: Shaheen Mistri's Teach For India
From a Mumbai Slum to a Movement: Shaheen Mistri's Teach For India
A New Wave of High Earners Is Choosing Bullarion to Make Their Money Work as Hard as They Do. Here Is What They Are Finding.
A New Wave of High Earners Is Choosing Bullarion to Make Their Money Work as Har
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white
Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white
Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Yami Gautam-Addinath Kothare, Rajkummar Rao-Wamiqa Gabbi: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026
Ranbir-Sai, Rajkummar-Wamiqa: 5 fresh on-screen jodis to watch out for in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi; new India movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video
OTT Releases This Week (October 5-11): Awarapan 2, Khalifa, Mandaadi
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement