RBL, Axis and Federal Bank may continue their up move today as well

1. Will it be a bull market or bear market today?

We are in a bull market where we are outperforming our global peers and mid-cap and small cap sectors are the leader of the current bull run post election results.

2. Which stocks likely to be in the limelight today?

Late hour buying was visible in some private banks like RBL, Axis and Federal Bank which may continue their up move in today's trading as well.

3. Which sectors likely to impact the market?

Infrastructure and real estate, capital goods and PSU banks are the key sectors which are leading the current bull run and this momentum is likely to continue in the coming session as well.

4. Your mid-term view?

We are heading towards F&O expiry with a bullish bias where 12000 would act as a crucial resistance. If Nifty manages to sustain above this level then another 200 points rally can't be ruled out while the base would shift to 11800 mark.

5. What drove markets yesterday?

Buying by FIIs and HNI players after a clear mandate to BJP government led a second-day rally in the market where beaten down economy-related stocks outperformed.

Amit Gupta, co-founder & CEO, Trading Bells.