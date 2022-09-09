Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

RBI to prepare a ‘Whitelist’ of legal loan apps for Apple App Store and Google Play Store, Sitharaman chairs meeting

The Finance Minister expressed concern on increasing instances of Illegal Loan Apps offering loans/micro credits.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 02:32 PM IST

RBI to prepare a ‘Whitelist’ of legal loan apps for Apple App Store and Google Play Store, Sitharaman chairs meeting
Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a meeting yesterday to discuss the various issues related to “Illegal Loan Apps” outside the regular banking channels.

The meeting was attended by the Finance Secretary, Ministry of Finance; Secretary, Economic Affairs; Secretary, Revenue, & Corporate Affairs (Addl. Charge); Secretary, Financial Services; Secretary, Electronics & Information technology; Deputy Governor, RBI; and Executive Director, RBI.

The Finance Minister expressed concern on increasing instances of Illegal Loan Apps offering loans/micro credits, especially to vulnerable & low-income group people at exorbitantly high interest rates and processing/hidden charges, and predatory recovery practices involving blackmailing, criminal intimidation etc. Smt. Sitharaman also noted the possibility of money laundering, tax evasions, breach/privacy of data, and misuse of unregulated payment aggregators, shell companies, defunct NBFCs etc. for perpetrating such actions.

After detailed deliberations on legal, procedural & technical aspects of the issue, it was decided in the meeting that:

  • RBI will prepare a “Whitelist” of all the legal Apps and MeitY will ensure that only these “Whitelist” Apps are hosted on App Stores.
  • RBI will monitor the ‘mule/rented’ accounts that may be used for money laundering and to review/cancel dormant NBFCs to avoid their misuse.
  • RBI will ensure that registration of payment aggregators be completed within a timeframe and no un-registered payment aggregator be allowed to function after that.
  • MCA will identify shell companies and de-register them to prevent their misuse.
  • Steps should be taken to increase cyber awareness for customers, bank employees, law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders.

All Ministries/Agencies to take all possible actions to prevent operations of such Illegal Loan Apps.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 447 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.