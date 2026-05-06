RBI Tightens Asset Seizure Rules: Banks can’t delay sale of defaulters’ property| Explained

The RBI plans to tighten how banks handle assets seized during loan recovery and reduce NPAs. Details here

If you take a loan and default, banks can legally seize your property as collateral. Many banks hold on to these seized houses, land, or factories for years without selling them. The RBI’s new draft guidelines requires banks to sell these seized assets within 7 years of taking possession. They can’t keep them on the books forever.

What changes for borrowers and banks?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued draft guidelines for the acquisition of immovable assets by regulated entities, such as banks, NBFCs and other licensed lenders, in exceptional cases as part of loan recovery processes. According to RBI's draft 'Prudential Norms on Specified Non-financial Assets Directions,' REs should dispose of such assets in a controlled and timely fashion, on an arm's length basis to ensure maximum net recovery. The process should be transparent and financially prudent.

The RBI plans to tighten how banks handle assets seized during loan recovery and reduce NPAs.

1. Banks can take possession of collateral only after a loan becomes an NPA and other recovery options are exhausted.

2. The assets must be part of a defined recovery strategy, not a penalty.

3. 7-year disposal limit: Acquired non-financial assets must be sold within 7 years, and cannot be sold back to the original borrower or related parties to prevent misuse.

4. Assets must be valued at the lower of “realisable value” or “settlement amount,” with periodic revaluation and proper provisioning. 5. Partial recoveries will be treated as restructured loans under existing norms. Banks must also disclose these assets separately in balance sheets.

Public Can Share Views Till May 26

With the new RBI draft rules, Banks will be more open about seized property. Under the draft, banks will have to show these non-cash assets separately in their balance sheets. This makes it easier for investors and regulators to understand how healthy a bank really is. RBI has asked banks, experts, and even the public to send comments on this proposal by May 26. After reviewing all feedback, RBI will issue the final rules.