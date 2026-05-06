FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Kangana Ranaut sets box office clash with Diljit Dosanjh, announces Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata based on 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Kangana Ranaut sets box office clash with Diljit Dosanjh

Anupam Kher reacts to BJP leader's bald head remark while insulting Mamata Banerjee's TMC: 'Maine aapka kya bigaada'

Anupam Kher reacts to BJP leader's bald head remark while insulting Mamata

Bengal News: What Happens If An Outgoing CM Refuses To Resign After Defeat?

Bengal News: What Happens If An Outgoing CM Refuses To Resign After Defeat?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story

Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 after DC vs CSK match

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 so far

Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars, lavish properties; What makes Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend a style icon

Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

RBI Tightens Asset Seizure Rules: Banks can’t delay sale of defaulters’ property| Explained

The RBI plans to tighten how banks handle assets seized during loan recovery and reduce NPAs. Details here

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 06, 2026, 03:01 PM IST

RBI Tightens Asset Seizure Rules: Banks can’t delay sale of defaulters’ property| Explained
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

If you take a loan and default, banks can legally seize your property as collateral. Many banks hold on to these seized houses, land, or factories for years without selling them. The RBI’s new draft guidelines requires banks to sell these seized assets within 7 years of taking possession. They can’t keep them on the books forever.

What changes for borrowers and banks?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)  issued draft guidelines for the acquisition of immovable assets by regulated entities, such as banks, NBFCs and other licensed lenders, in exceptional cases as part of loan recovery processes. According to RBI's draft 'Prudential Norms on Specified Non-financial Assets Directions,' REs should dispose of such assets in a controlled and timely fashion, on an arm's length basis to ensure maximum net recovery. The process should be transparent and financially prudent.

The RBI plans to tighten how banks handle assets seized during loan recovery and reduce NPAs. 

1. Banks can take possession of collateral only after a loan becomes an NPA and other recovery options are exhausted. 
2. The assets must be part of a defined recovery strategy, not a penalty.  
3. 7-year disposal limit: Acquired non-financial assets must be sold within 7 years, and cannot be sold back to the original borrower or related parties to prevent misuse.  
4. Assets must be valued at the lower of “realisable value” or “settlement amount,” with periodic revaluation and proper provisioning. 5. Partial recoveries will be treated as restructured loans under existing norms. Banks must also disclose these assets separately in balance sheets.

Public Can Share Views Till May 26 

With the new RBI draft rules, Banks will be more open about seized property. Under the draft, banks will have to show these non-cash assets separately in their balance sheets. This makes it easier for investors and regulators to understand how healthy a bank really is. RBI has asked banks, experts, and even the public to send comments on this proposal by May 26. After reviewing all feedback, RBI will issue the final rules.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kangana Ranaut sets box office clash with Diljit Dosanjh, announces Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata based on 26/11 Mumbai attacks
Kangana Ranaut sets box office clash with Diljit Dosanjh
Explained: Why IPL 2026 final will take place in Ahmedabad instead of Bengaluru
Explained: Why IPL 2026 final will take place in Ahmedabad instead of Bengaluru
Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party drops I-PAC for 2027 after firm's Bengal, Tamil Nadu poll setbacks
Samajwadi Party drops I-PAC for 2027 after firm's Bengal, Tamil Nadu losses
IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya miss MI vs RCB clash? Mumbai Indians captain not travelling with squad to Raipur
Will Hardik Pandya miss MI vs RCB clash? Mumbai Indians captain not travelling
Anupam Kher reacts to BJP leader's bald head remark while insulting Mamata Banerjee's TMC: 'Maine aapka kya bigaada'
Anupam Kher reacts to BJP leader's bald head remark while insulting Mamata
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 after DC vs CSK match
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Priyansh Arya: Biggest six machines of IPL 2026 so far
Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars, lavish properties; What makes Vijay’s rumoured girlfriend a style icon
Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Luxe life: Massive net worth, luxury cars
5 controversies Thalapathy Vijay faced before TVK's massive win: Jana Nayagan leak, Karur stampede, Divorce from wife Sangeetha, Rumoured affair with Trisha Krishnan
5 controversies Thalapathy Vijay faced before TVK's massive win: Jana Nayagan
Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani's blouses collection also blings royality: See viral collection
Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani's blouses collection also blings royality
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement