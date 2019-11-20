RBI supersedes DHFL board, appoints administrator ahead of NCLT proceedings

The process of resolution of the company under the insolvency and bankruptcy rules will be initiated soon, RBI said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said it has superseded the Board of Directors of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) and appointed an administrator as the company moves to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The RBI said the decision was taken "owing to governance concerns and defaults by DHFL in meeting various payment obligations."

The apex bank also said that the process of resolution of the company under the insolvency and bankruptcy rules will be initiated soon.

The RBI has appointed R Subramaniakumar, ex-managing director and CEO of Indian Overseas Bank, has been appointed as the Administrator.

"The Reserve Bank also intends to shortly initiate the process of resolution of the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Insolvency and Liquidation Proceedings of Financial Service Providers and Application to Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2019 and would also apply to the NCLT for appointing the Administrator as the Insolvency Resolution Professional," the central bank said in a statement.

DHFL is one of the top defaulters in the country with a debt of almost Rs 1 lakh crore.