DNA TV Show: Why Indian Army introduces new fitness policy

Land-for-jobs scam: ED grills Lalu Prasad Yadav for over 9 hours in Patna

Fighter box office collection day 5: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer witnesses massive drop on first Monday, earns Rs 8 crore

MP: Woman SDM killed by husband for not making him nominee in records

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries sets a new record, makes Rs 1020000000000 in just....

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

7 tips to control cholesterol as per Ayurveda

6 health benefits of walnut milk

7 foods to consume when feeling sad 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Sara Ali Khan hugs ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan, gives him flying kiss in viral video, fans say ‘Sartik should be back’

Munawar Faruqui breaks silence on being called ‘fixed winner’ of Bigg Boss 17: ‘Mujhe lagta hai yeh…’

Business

RBI slaps Rs 50000 penalty on this bank for non-compliance; check details

A notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed on it for failure to comply with the said directions.

ANI

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 07:30 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 on Bhilai Nagrik Sahakari Bank Maryadit, Bhilai, Chhattisgarh (the bank) for non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on 'Know Your Customer (KYC) Direction, 2016'. This penalty, by an order dated January 8, 2024, has been imposed in the exercise of powers conferred on RBI under the provisions of Section 47A(1)(c) read with Sections 46(4)(i) and 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the RBI said in a release on Monday.

"This action is based on the deficiency in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers," the release added. The statutory inspection of the bank conducted by the RBI with reference to its financial position as of March 31, 2022, revealed, inter alia, that the bank had failed to carry out periodic updation of KYC for its customers at the prescribed periodic intervals.

Consequently, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for failure to comply with the said directions, as stated therein, RBI said. After considering the bank's reply to the notice and additional submissions made by it, RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with the aforesaid RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty on the bank, it added.

READ | Sachin Tendulkar-backed Rs 4206 crore company inks pact with Rolls-Royce to make...

