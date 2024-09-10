RBI slaps Rs 10000000 penalty on India's largest bank for...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kolkata rape-murder case: Doctors say protest to continue as CM Mamata Banerjee invites them for talks

Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samrat feared trolling in recreating Siddharth-Kiara's wedding on Call me Bae: 'We were all...'

'It’s an unfortunate...': Zeenat Aman says most designer outfits are 'unwearable'

Bollywood actress Anushka Ranjan sets up panel to support women battling sexual violence

Green Day, Shawn Mendes bring global star power to India as they headline Lollapalooza India 2025

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'It’s an unfortunate...': Zeenat Aman says most designer outfits are 'unwearable'

'It’s an unfortunate...': Zeenat Aman says most designer outfits are 'unwearable'

Bollywood actress Anushka Ranjan sets up panel to support women battling sexual violence

Bollywood actress Anushka Ranjan sets up panel to support women battling sexual violence

Green Day, Shawn Mendes bring global star power to India as they headline Lollapalooza India 2025

Green Day, Shawn Mendes bring global star power to India as they headline Lollapalooza India 2025

Oldest musical instrument in the world

Oldest musical instrument in the world

7 animals with more than one heart

7 animals with more than one heart

8 superfoods to restore hormone balance

8 superfoods to restore hormone balance

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Manipur Violence: Curfew Imposed In Three Manipur Districts Amid Drone, Rocket Attacks By Insurgents

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Kolkata Doctor Case: Victim's Mother Blasts CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Insensitive' Durga Puja call

Apple Watch Series 10 Launch: Key Highlights & Specs | All-New Apple Watch Unveiled

Apple Watch Series 10 Launch: Key Highlights & Specs | All-New Apple Watch Unveiled

Bollywood actress Anushka Ranjan sets up panel to support women battling sexual violence

Bollywood actress Anushka Ranjan sets up panel to support women battling sexual violence

Green Day, Shawn Mendes bring global star power to India as they headline Lollapalooza India 2025

Green Day, Shawn Mendes bring global star power to India as they headline Lollapalooza India 2025

India's first horror comedy came years before Stree, Bhediya, Bhool Bhulaiyaa; had no hero, Akshay Kumar borrowed its...

India's first horror comedy came years before Stree, Bhediya, Bhool Bhulaiyaa; had no hero, Akshay Kumar borrowed its...

HomeBusiness

Business

RBI slaps Rs 10000000 penalty on India's largest bank for...

The central bank also imposed a penalty of Rs 1.91 crore one of the largest private banks in India.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 08:40 PM IST

RBI slaps Rs 10000000 penalty on India's largest bank for...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

RBI has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on HDFC Bank for non-compliance with certain directions on 'interest rate on deposits', 'recovery agents engaged by banks' and 'customer service in banks'. HDFC is India's largest bank with a market cap of Rs 12.58 lakh crore, as of September 10.

It is also among the top 10 banks in the world in 2024 by market cap. As one of the leading private banks in India, it holds a prominent position in the financial industry. Meanwhile, the central bank also imposed a penalty of Rs 1.91 crore on Axis Bank for contravention of certain provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, and non-compliance with certain directions on 'Interest Rate on Deposits', 'Know Your Customer (KYC)' and 'Credit Flow to Agriculture-Collateral free agricultural loans'.

The RBI also said the penalties, totalling Rs 2.91 crore, are based on deficiencies in statutory and regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their customers.

READ | 'Free OTT, Zomato Gold': Mukesh Ambani's gift for Jio users on 8th anniversary at just Rs...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Jayam Ravi, wife Aarti announce separation after 15 years of marriage, request privacy

Jayam Ravi, wife Aarti announce separation after 15 years of marriage, request privacy

'My path to healing...': Princess of Wales Kate Middleton gives big update on cancer treatment

'My path to healing...': Princess of Wales Kate Middleton gives big update on cancer treatment

Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula to win maiden US Open women's title, takes home record prize money

Aryna Sabalenka beats Jessica Pegula to win maiden US Open women's title, takes home record prize money

SK Fortune Group is Changing Pune’s Skyline with new high-rise buildings

SK Fortune Group is Changing Pune’s Skyline with new high-rise buildings

Pakistani e-commerce brand makes fun of BlinkIt for delivering panties instead of men's underwear, then..

Pakistani e-commerce brand makes fun of BlinkIt for delivering panties instead of men's underwear, then..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Meet Salman Khan’s ‘sister’, who became star at 10, left Bollywood after giving Rs 400-crore hit, now earns through…

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement