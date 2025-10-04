RBI's new cheque clearing rule from today: Cheques to clear within hours, not days; what it means for bank customers?

Alia Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor her BIGGEST troll, makes big statement about their low-key wedding: 'I married him for…’
BUSINESS
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s new cheque clearing system rolled out today with a trial run to ensure banks are ready for the official rollout. Beginning Saturday (October 4, 2025), the cheque clearing system will switch to a continuous clearing model that settles transactions in real-time under the new rule.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s new cheque clearing system rolled out today with a trial run to ensure banks are ready for the official rollout. Beginning Saturday (October 4, 2025), the cheque clearing system will switch to a continuous clearing model that settles transactions in real-time under the new rule.
RBI cheque clearing rule: What is it?
The new cheque clearing rule means that funds from cheques could reach your bank account within hours instead of the usual 1-2 business days. Starting October 4, 2025, banks will scan, present, and process cheques continuously during business hours, instead of processing in fixed batches. This will be executed in two phases, with the first beginning on October 4, 2025 and running until January 2, 2026. Phase 2 will begin on January 3, 2026. The process will put the clearing cycle from the current T+1 days to just a few hours.
RBI's new cheque clearing system: How it works?
The Cheques deposited between 10 am and 4 pm are scanned and sent to the clearing house immediately, following which banks will settle payments hourly from 11 am onwards. There are two phases to this new system. In the first phase (Oct 4, 2025 – Jan 2, 2026), banks have until 7 pm to confirm cheques. If they don't respond by then, the cheque is auto-approved. In the second phase (from January 3, 2026), banks have just 3 hours to confirm each cheque.
RBI's new cheque clearing system: What does it mean for customers
With the new cheque clearing system, the customers get faster access to funds that can reach accounts within hours, instead of 1-2 business days. Also, the clearing speed will be consistent nationwide, with easy tracking of the status of your cheques. Even the settlement risks for banks will be reduced, and overall efficiency will be improved. The quicker payments enable businesses to function at pace.