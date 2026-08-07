RBI rolls out new guidelines for loan recovery: No harassment, recorded calls, strict recovery and more

As per the new loan recovery framework, banks and other regulated lenders will face stricter rules on borrower communication, recovery agent conduct, call hours and field visits. These norms come into force from January 1, 2027.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued new guidelines to stop harassment of people who default on EMIs.

As per the new loan recovery framework, banks and other regulated lenders will face stricter rules on borrower communication, recovery agent conduct, call hours and field visits. These norms come into force from January 1, 2027.

RBI has also formally brought tech-driven recovery methods under regulation, including the remote locking of financed smartphones, tablets and laptops.

A defined window has been set for recovery-related calls and field visits under the new rules.

Banks and recovery agents are allowed to contact borrowers only between 8 am and 7 pm. Any communication outside these hours can happen only if the borrower has specifically asked for it.

The guidelines also tell agents to avoid contacting borrowers during sensitive situations such as mourning, a medical emergency, or a wedding.

The RBI has further barred threatening, abusive, or intimidating tactics. Agents cannot make anonymous or threatening calls, repeatedly disturb borrowers, publicly demean them, or threaten their family members, assets or reputation.

There are social media restrictions too. Posting a borrower’s personal data, pictures, videos or audio to cause embarrassment is prohibited.

The new rules add more transparency to physical visits.

Borrowers must be informed at least one day before the first visit by a recovery agency, and the bank must disclose which agency has been assigned.

Contact should ideally happen at a place chosen by the borrower. Home or workplace visits are allowed only if no preference is given, or if the borrower fails to meet at the chosen spot multiple times.

Recovery agents cannot arrive unannounced, identify themselves as bank representatives, and ask for money.

Banks will face greater pressure from the RBI to keep tabs on recovery practices.

They are required to carry an identity card, authorisation letter and notice. The authorisation letter must also include the agency’s contact details and those of the bank’s grievance officer.

They will need to record borrower interactions and maintain details including call timings and frequency. Such records will have to be preserved for at least six months in most cases.

Another major focus of the new rules is privacy. Agents will receive only the borrower details required to recover dues. RBI has told banks to build in safeguards to prevent personal information from being misused.

What about remote locking of devices for missed EMIs? It is allowed, but not instantly and not in all cases.

The RBI has framed rules for lenders who use technology to remotely restrict financed smartphones, tablets and laptops. The loan must be device-specific. You cannot take a generic personal loan and then have your existing phone disabled remotely. A grace period applies. No restriction can be placed as soon as a payment is missed. Lenders can start limiting the device only after it has been overdue for 30 days. A full restriction can come into effect only after 60 days of overdue status. But the device still cannot be fully bricked.

Core features like incoming calls, SMS, emergency access and work-related apps must remain active. The technology also cannot be used to snoop on personal data such as contacts, photos, videos, messages, call logs or location history.

This becomes important in case of disputes over an agent’s conduct. The responsibility cannot be passed off to a third-party agency. Even when recovery is outsourced, the bank is still answerable for overseeing the agency and making sure norms are followed.

The RBI has also directed that recovery agents be adequately trained. Banks must further ensure that their incentive structures do not reward or encourage harsh recovery approaches.

There are rules for device restoration too, as per the RBI. After a borrower clears the overdue or regularises the loan, the device is to be restored within one hour in most cases.

Fail to do that, and the lender may have to pay Rs 250 for each hour of delay. However, the total compensation will be limited to a cap linked to the outstanding dues.

The RBI has also said borrowers must be clearly told beforehand that remote restriction is part of the loan terms. It cannot be concealed deep inside a long agreement.