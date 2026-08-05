RBI's key interest rate unchanged at 5.25%; what it means for loans, EMIs and borrowers

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced that the MPC has decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25% and maintain a neutral stance. What it means for loans, EMIs, and borrowers.

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent in its policy announcement later on Wednesday. The central bank retained its 'neutral' policy stance amid easing inflation, resilient economic growth and comfortable external sector indicators.

The central bank also retained the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate at 5.0 per cent, while keeping the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent following the conclusion of its three-day meeting. Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation has been projected at 5.0 per cent for the current financial year, 10 basis points lower than its earlier estimate, with quarterly projections placed at 5.3 per cent in Q1, 4.7 per cent in Q2, 5.9 per cent in Q3 and 5.5 per cent in Q4. Core inflation for the financial year has been projected at 4.3 per cent.

Why did the RBI keep the repo rate unchanged?

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the recent rise in inflation was mainly due to higher food and fuel prices, while core inflation remained stable at 3.9% in May and June. He cautioned that El Niño-related uneven monsoon rains, volatile global oil prices, and geopolitical tensions in West Asia continue to pose risks to inflation, though broader price pressures remain moderate. The RBI expects banking system liquidity to improve in the coming months due to seasonal currency flows, lower government cash balances, and measures to attract capital inflows. While the monsoon outlook remains uncertain, the Governor said government initiatives such as climate-resilient crops and water conservation are expected to help limit the impact on agriculture and inflation.

On the RBI decision, experts say that the central bank considered benign core inflation combined with marginally higher headline inflation and anchored inflation expectations. "It’s a tightrope walk between growth and stability that the RBI has done again with dexterity," says Vivek Iyer, Partner and Financial Services Risk Advisory, Grant Thornton Bharat.

Iyer notes that food and fuel inflation remain key risks due to climate-related agricultural uncertainties and global energy supply challenges. "With the government managing these pressures through fiscal measures, the RBI can continue supporting growth through monetary policy while maintaining a neutral stance and closely monitoring inflation trends," he adds.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar, believes MPC seeks greater confidence in inflation before considering any policy change. "The recent uptick in inflation has been driven largely by food and fuel prices rather than broad-based demand pressures. At the same time, geopolitical uncertainties and volatility in global energy prices continue to cloud the outlook. While underlying inflation remains relatively benign, the RBI is likely to watch incoming data closely over the next few months."

Vijay Kuppa, CEO, InCred Money, says the stability in monetary policy is constructive for investors. "The commentary on inflation, growth and liquidity bodes well for financial markets, and we could see bond yields and the rupee remaining range-bound, subject to global conditions," he says.

What it means for households?

The RBI's decision means financial stability rather than immediate relief to households, as EMIs for most floating-rate home loans are expected to remain stable. New borrowers are also likely to see home, vehicle, and personal loan rates remain broadly unchanged, while fixed-rate loan holders will see no impact. Fixed Deposits and savings interest rates are expected to stay largely stable in the near term. For households, the decision offers relief from higher loan repayments, although rising food and fuel prices could continue to put pressure on monthly budgets.

Shetty says this means little immediate change for households. Existing borrowers are unlikely to see any change in EMIs in the near term, while deposit rates are likely to remain broadly stable. "For now, inflation is likely to remain a more immediate consideration for household finances than expectations of lower borrowing costs," he adds.