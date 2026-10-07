Your loan EMIs are about to rise: RBI hikes interest rates by 0.25%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the repo rate by 25 basis points, or 0.25%. How will it impact your EMIs and hit your pocket? Explained here.

Your bank is most likely to increase the interest rates on the loan you have taken or you are planning to take. Consequently, you will have to pay more on your EMIs, be it the housing loan, car loan, education loan, personal loan or any other kind of loan. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the rate of interest at which it gives loans to banks or financial institutions by 25 basis points or 0.25%. It is called the repo rate. The interest that the central bank pays to the banks for their deposits with it is called the reserve repo rate.

RBI cracks whip to tame inflation?

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, on Wednesday, October 6, 2026, unanimously decided to increase the repo rate from 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent. The committee took this significant decision at a time when the rupee is under immense pressure, international crude prices are soaring, and inflation is rising. Analysts believe the RBI has taken this decision to tame inflation, as the Middle East crisis and the US-Iran war are most likely to get more complicated and put pressure on the Indian economy. Governor Malhotra said, "Global inflation is expected to rise. Trade uncertainty continues to linger. Global sentiment remains fragile. The impact of the Iran war could also disrupt trade and supply chains."

(Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, RBI.)

RBI changes monetary stance

The central bank changed its monetary policy stance from "neutral" to "calibrated tightening" for the first time since 2018. A "neutral" monetary situation allows the regulator to take a decision depending on the monetary situation; it can raise the interest rate or cut it. In the case of the "calibrated tightening" monetary stance, the RBI gets ready to tighten monetary policy and take corrective steps if inflationary pressures persist. The central bank has increased the interest rates at a time when it has estimated the GDP growth to go up further. It has raised the forecast for real GDP growth from 6.7per cent to 7.1 per cent for the financial year 2026-27. Its confidence increased further as it claims that economic activities have maintained momentum in the second quarter, from July to September.

How may it impact common man?

Analysts believe the commercial banks are most likely to increase their interest rates, from the prime lending rate (PLR) to other rates, as they are not in a condition to absorb the hike in rates due to thin margins and falling bottom lines. Consequently, the EMIs on housing loans, car loans, education loans, and personal loans are most likely to go up, hitting the common man further.

(RBI has taken steps to rein in inflation.)

It may hit the common man in other ways as well. The RBI had made projections for inflation as follows:

Second Quarter: 4.9 per cent Third Quarter: 6 per cent Fourth Quarter: 5.7 per cent

With this, the RBI has projected CPI inflation for FY27 at 5.2 per cent. Governor Malhotra said, "The RBI's October hike acknowledges that cyclical inflation risks are no longer benign. A change in stance also underscored the RBI MPC's hawkish intent. Against a backdrop of elevated oil prices, tighter global conditions, and risks to food inflation from unfavourable weather, policymakers have chosen to reinforce inflation credibility before risks become entrenched."

With increased interest rates and tightened monetary policy, inflation may be put under control. However, it may impact the common man in other negative ways. It may mean less money, increased input costs, less investment and fewer job opportunities. It may further increase unemployment and decrease consumption and production.