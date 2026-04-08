Why RBI remains cautious amid US-Iran ceasefire? Key takeaways from MPC, what investors should note?

Experts and analysts believe the Sanjay Malhotra-led Monetary Policy Committee was cautious, with the committee in a wait-and-watch mode. Here are key takeaways for investors.

The Reserve Bank of India has kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent in the first monetary policy announcement of the financial year 2026-27, citing rising global uncertainties and geopolitical tensions. However, experts and analysts believe the Sanjay Malhotra-led Monetary Policy Committee's "tone was cautious, with the committee in a wait-and-watch mode."

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged: Key takeaways from Monetary Policy Committee 2026-2027

“RBI MPC meeting outcome was largely along expected lines, with both rates and stance maintained given ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. The overall tone was cautious, with the committee in a wait-and-watch mode, while also remaining vigilant on global developments. The governor indicated comfort around external front and reiterated to be proactive and pre-emptive in terms of liquidity management. G-sec yields were only mildly higher following the outcome of the policy statement, although yields have fallen 10-20bps since yesterday’s Ceasefire (temporary) announcement in the West Asia Conflict. We continue to remain constructive on the near end of the curve given RBI's assurance of maintaining adequate system liquidity and elevated yields," says Naval Kagalwala, COO & Head of Products, Shriram Wealth Ltd.



InCred Money says "RBI's repo rate at 5.25%, with a neutral stance, looks identical to last time, but the ground has shifted considerably. "Last meeting, this was a pause as a result of strong domestic engines, inflation being under control, cumulative easing doing its work. This time, it's a pause to assess the current ongoing geopolitical situation," believes the financial service group.

In practice, InCred Money explains that for borrowers, the lending rates from the prior easing cycle continue to work through the system. For investors, domestic demand themes hold; globally exposed and energy-sensitive sectors warrant closer monitoring. A phased, diversified deployment approach remains the sensible posture.

According to Sandeep Yadav, Head of Fixed Income, DSP Mutual Fund, RBI continued its dovish call on liquidity as expected. "RBI’s statement ‘will continue to be proactive in liquidity management’ ensures that policy remains soft rather than hard. For perspective, liquidity is so abundant that overnight rates are much lower than repo." In fact, RBI showed concerns about CP/CD rates (short-term loans for companies and banks) remaining elevated. So, where is the risk of rate hikes?" he asks. "The core inflation is projected at 4.4%, indicating the RBI is willing to overlook temporary CPI spikes due to agri and fuel shocks, Mr Yadav opines.

"The Iran war will drive RBI’s future trajectory. But it will be a wrong conclusion that a long Iran war necessarily means higher rates. It could also mean lower growth, and thus lower rates. We believe it is too early to even talk about rate hikes," Mr Yadav adds.



On the other hand, Bajaj Broking says RBI's neutral stance indicates a continuation of the status quo amid global uncertainties, with inflation outlook remaining broadly stable." The growth outlook is slightly cautious, with no major surprises in the policy. Overall, the RBI maintains a calibrated and cautious approach, balancing inflation risks and growth concerns,” the Capital market company adds.



The RBI's FY27 GDP is projected at 6.9%, lower than the 7.6% clocked in FY26. Mayank Arora, Director- Regulatory, Nangia Global, raises concern about projected growth. “Even though most polls suggested that the Indian monetary authority would increase the policy rate by 100 bps, the announcement by the Governor of the RBI holding the interest rates at 5.25 per cent has buoyed the markets. However, the underlying rationale behind the decision - projected growth slowdown in 2026 - is a cause of concern," says Mr Arora.

RBI MPC: What's next? What should investors note?

"Looking ahead, we anticipate the RBI will maintain an extended pause as it monitors volatile crude prices and external risks that threaten the dual deficit. While markets have found temporary relief in recent ceasefire news, the underlying environment remains clouded by uncertainty, leaving domestic markets sensitive to core macro indicators and the upcoming monsoon," adds Mr Kagalwala(Shriram Wealth Ltd.)

Incred Money believes the RBI stance is a supply shock, not a demand problem; it advises holding. "Rate cuts don't fix fertiliser shortages or crude oil spikes. The neutral stance preserves optionality in both directions. The RBI is watching how long the conflict persists, whether second-round effects materialise, and whether El Niño disrupts the kharif crop (62% probability flagged for June-August emergence). Until there's clarity on at least some of those variables, moving rates would be premature," it suggests.

Sandeep Yadav of DSP Mutual Fund maintains that money market segments will trend even further lower. The duration will remain at the whims of Mr Trump and the Iran war. But the latest ceasefire shows the risks are that yields should gravitate slightly lower due to lower expected (i) lesser inflation, (ii) fiscal expansion, and (iii) global financial markets turmoil."

Amit Modani, Senior Fund Manager, Lead – Fixed Income, Shriram AMC, recommend a defensive investment strategy centred on high-quality accrual strategies and the short end of the yield curve. "This approach offers better risk-adjusted returns while providing the flexibility required for a tactical pivot once geopolitical tensions ease. By aligning with the central bank’s "wait and watch" guidance, investors can ensure high liquidity within a volatile climate," suggests Mr Modani.