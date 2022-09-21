Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 06:50 AM IST

RBI rejects TMB's recommendation to appoint B Vijayadurai as non-executive chairman New Delhi

According to a regulatory filing, the Reserve Bank refused the recommendation of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank to choose B Vijayadurai as the lender's part-time non-executive chairman.

On August 20, the bank proposed to the RBI that B Vijayadurai be appointed as a temporary non-executive chairman.

"Reserve Bank of India vide their letter dated September 19, 2022, declined our request for appointment of B Vijayadurai as part-time non-executive Chairman of the Bank," the bank stated in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

No explanation for RBI's denial could be found.

It claimed that the regulator had given the company the go-ahead to resubmit a proposal for another independent director to fill the position of part-time non-executive chairman.

On September 15, 2022, the bank made its debut on the stock exchanges. On the BSE on Tuesday, shares of TMB closed 0.53 percent lower at Rs 494.05.

