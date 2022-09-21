Search icon
RBI rejects TMB's recommendation to appoint B Vijayadurai as non-executive chairman New Delhi

The bank proposed that B Vijayadurai be appointed as a temporary non-executive chairman to the RBI on August 20.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 06:50 AM IST

According to a regulatory filing, the Reserve Bank refused the recommendation of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank to choose B Vijayadurai as the lender's part-time non-executive chairman.

On August 20, the bank proposed to the RBI that B Vijayadurai be appointed as a temporary non-executive chairman.

"Reserve Bank of India vide their letter dated September 19, 2022, declined our request for appointment of B Vijayadurai as part-time non-executive Chairman of the Bank," the bank stated in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

No explanation for RBI's denial could be found.

It claimed that the regulator had given the company the go-ahead to resubmit a proposal for another independent director to fill the position of part-time non-executive chairman.

On September 15, 2022, the bank made its debut on the stock exchanges. On the BSE on Tuesday, shares of TMB closed 0.53 percent lower at Rs 494.05.

(With inputs from PTI)

