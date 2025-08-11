Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Vote chori' protest: Rahul Gandhi, along with 300 Opp MPs, to march from parliament to Election Commission today; know key details

Meet superstar who was bullied in school, struggled to speak, battled spinal issues, and is now worth Rs 3000 crore

RBI proposes 15-day deadline for claim settlement, know what it means for bank customers

Meet IAS Devendra Yadav's younger brother, IIT grad, who cracked UPSC exam in 3rd attempt with AIR...

Income Tax Bill 2025 to be introduced in Parliament today, here's what to expect

'Kya accept karenge?': Jr NTR recalls fearing Bollywood rejection with War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, watch

Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: Three key legislative bills to be discussed in Lok Sabha today

Bank Holiday in August 2025: From Independence Day to Janmashtami, check how many days banks will remain shut, state-wise full list here

This Nita Ambani-owned luxury car changes colour, is costlier than Mukesh Ambani’s Rolls-Royce Spectre, price is Rs...

Independence Day Mock Drill: Another security breach at Red Fort ahead of August 15 preparations in Delhi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet superstar who was bullied in school, struggled to speak, battled spinal issues, and is now worth Rs 3000 crore

Meet superstar who was bullied in school, struggled to speak, is now worth...

RBI proposes 15-day deadline for claim settlement, know what it means for bank customers

RBI proposes 15-day deadline for claim settlement, know what it means for bank c

Meet IAS Devendra Yadav's younger brother, IIT grad, who cracked UPSC exam in 3rd attempt with AIR...

Meet IAS Devendra Yadav's younger brother, IIT grad, who cracked UPSC exam in

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

RBI proposes 15-day deadline for claim settlement, know what it means for bank customers

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has drafted new rules to ease and speed up the settlement of claims on deceased customers' bank accounts and lockers. Here's what's there in 'Reserve Bank of India (Settlement of Claims in respect of Deceased Customers of Banks) Directions, 2025':

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 09:27 AM IST | Edited by : Varsha Agarwal

RBI proposes 15-day deadline for claim settlement, know what it means for bank customers

TRENDING NOW

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed new rules to make it easier and faster to settle claims on the bank accounts and lockers of customers who have passed away. The central bank has issued a draft circular, "Reserve Bank of India (Settlement of Claims in respect of Deceased Customers of Banks) Directions, 2025", and invited public feedback on it by August 27. 

RBI draft rules on claim settlement: What are they?

Under the proposal, banks will have to use standardised forms to receive claims and related documents from nominees or legal heirs. These forms will be available in all bank branches as well as on their websites, along with a list of required documents and the step-by-step procedure for claim settlement.

The draft says that if a nominee is named in a deposit account or locker, they will need to submit a claim form, the deceased customer’s death certificate, and proof of their own identity and address.For cases where no nomination was made, banks must follow a simplified procedure to avoid inconvenience to legal heirs. Banks will have to set a claim threshold of at least Rs 15 lakh. Claims up to this limit will require documents such as an indemnity bond and a no-objection letter from other legal heirs. For higher claim amounts, additional legal documents like a succession certificate or legal heir certificate will be needed.

Timeline for settlement and other key changes

The RBI has also set a clear timeline for settlement. Banks must complete the process within 15 calendar days of receiving all necessary documents. For lockers or articles kept in safe custody, banks must also issue a communication within 15 days to fix a date for taking inventory of the contents. If banks delay the settlement of deposit-related claims beyond the deadline due to their own fault, they will have to pay compensation in the form of interest -- at a rate not less than the prevailing Bank Rate plus 4 per cent per annum -- for the period of delay. In the case of lockers or articles in safe custody, compensation will be Rs 5,000 for each day of delay.

(With inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is 'Salim Pistol', India’s most wanted illegal arms supplier, arrested in Nepal?
Who is 'Salim Pistol', India’s most wanted illegal arms supplier, arrested in Ne
Chiranjeevi breaks his silence on 'meeting' film federation members amid Telugu industry strike: 'It has come to..'
Chiranjeevi reacts to claims of meeting film federation amid industry strike
Independence Day Mock Drill: Another security breach at Red Fort ahead of August 15 preparations in Delhi
Independence Day Mock Drill: Another security breach at Red Fort ahead of August
Shooting at New York City's Times Square, 3 injured, suspect arrested, here's what we know so far
Shooting at New York City's Times Square, 3 injured, suspect arrested, here's wh
PM Modi to launch Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line from Ragigudda today, check full list of stations, route, other details
PM Modi to launch Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line today, details here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE