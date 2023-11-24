Headlines

RBI slaps penalties Rs 10.34 crore on Citibank, Bank of Baroda, IOB for non-compliance

‘He told to…’:Rinku Singh shares MS Dhoni’s crucial advice for last over finishes - watch

Yuzvendra Chahal shares cryptic post after another India snub, Dhanashree Verma reacts

Pre-Wedding Skincare: Dos and don'ts for bride-to-be to achieve flawless skin

Buy immersion rod online at best prices only on Amazon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RBI slaps penalties Rs 10.34 crore on Citibank, Bank of Baroda, IOB for non-compliance

‘He told to…’:Rinku Singh shares MS Dhoni’s crucial advice for last over finishes - watch

Pre-Wedding Skincare: Dos and don'ts for bride-to-be to achieve flawless skin

Ranbir Kapoor’s diet and fitness secret

Meet beautiful fiance of star Pakistan batter

Rajasthan Election 2023: 6 Royal members from BJP, Congress

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

This actor's film is expected to beat Sunny's Gadar 2, Salman's Tiger 3; and it's not SRK, Prabhas or Vicky

Vicky Kaushal recalls when Katrina Kaif threatened to cancel wedding due to this reason: 'Shaadi rehne do agar...'

This IIT alumnus left high-paying MNC job for Bollywood, broke national record with Rs 2,000 crore blockbuster

HomeBusiness

Business

RBI slaps penalties Rs 10.34 crore on Citibank, Bank of Baroda, IOB for non-compliance

Chennai-based public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank was slapped with a Rs 1 crore fine for contravention of directions concerning loans and advances.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 07:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Reserve Bank on Friday imposed penalties totalling Rs 10.34 crore on Citibank, Bank of Baroda, and Indian Overseas Bank for contravention of various regulatory norms.

The highest penalty of Rs 5 crore has been imposed on Citibank NA for non-compliance of norms related to depositor education and awareness fund scheme, and code of conduct on outsourcing of financial services, the RBI said in a statement.

A fine of Rs 4.34 core was imposed on the state-owned Bank of Baroda for violation of certain directions related to the creation of a central repository of large common exposures, and others, another release said.

Chennai-based public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank was slapped with a Rs 1 crore fine for contravention of directions concerning loans and advances.

In all three cases, the Reserve Bank of India said, penalties are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their customers.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Finfluencer PR Sundar Explains NPA Crisis: Loans Worth Thousands of Crores Written Off

'Gautam Singhania beat up, kicked his daughter Niharika and myself for..': Estranged wife's shocking allegation

Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 17,999 on Amazon after Rs 41,901 off, cheaper than Flipkart sale

'Situation has become more secure': Jaishankar on resumption of e-Visa services for Canadians

'Never criticised Babar..': PCB official defends controversial press release after Pakistan's WC loss to Afghanistan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE