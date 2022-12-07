Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

RBI MPC Meeting: Repo rate increased by 35 bps to 6.25 per cent, lowers GDP growth projection to 6.8 per cent

RBI MPC Meeting: The RBI policy rate is now at its highest level since August 2018. This is the fifth rate hike by the central bank in FY 2022-23.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 10:41 AM IST

RBI MPC Meeting: Repo rate increased by 35 bps to 6.25 per cent, lowers GDP growth projection to 6.8 per cent
Reserve Bank of India - File Photo

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday hiked the repo rate by 35 basis points (bps) to 6.25 per cent with immediate effect, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced. The RBI policy rate is now at its highest level since August 2018. This is the fifth rate hike by the RBI in FY 2022-23. Earlier, the RBI had raised the repo rate by 40 bps in May and 50 bps in June, August and September. 

The repo rate hike was expected in this meeting in the central bank’s bid to tame the raging inflation which has continued to remain above the 6 per cent mark for the tenth straight month this October.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das decided by majority view in favour of the rate hike.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation, which RBI factors in while fixing its benchmark rate, stood at 6.7 per cent in October. Retail inflation has been ruling above the RBI's comfort level of 6 per cent since January this year. Das retained the inflation projection at 6.7 per cent for the current fiscal. 

Das further announced that the RBI’s GDP growth forecast for the current financial year (FY23) is seen at 6.8 per cent. The growth has been reduced from RBI’s previous estimate of 7 per cent. 

In its last bi-monthly policy review released in September, the RBI had slashed the economic growth projection for the current financial year to 7 per cent from 7.2 per cent earlier on account of extended geopolitical tensions and aggressive monetary policy tightening globally.

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Sonal Chauhan: Not just Hindi, these actresses have worked in films across languages
Bengaluru: Pictures of Kempegowda airport will amaze you!
5 times Jannat Zubair set internet on fire in ethnic outfits
Streaming This Week: Kantara, Khakee, Chup, binge-worthy OTT releases to watch
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things to know about the new cruiser motorcycle
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra stops all bus services to Karnataka amid border dispute
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.