RBI issues new guidelines on current accounts, extends deadline for implementation by banks

Headlines

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Sanju Samson breaks silence after exclusion from India's squad against Australia

'Unpredictable security situation': Canada issues travel advisory for India amid row over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration; see pics here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

Sanju Samson breaks silence after exclusion from India's squad against Australia

7 Foods to eat during dengue

7 Foods to avoid during pregnancy

7 Benefits of keeping snake plant at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Nipah Virus Alert: No fresh cases reported in Kerala; situation under control but threat continues

Anantnag Encounter: Indian Army’s week long manhunt ends with killing of Lashkar terrorist Uzair Khan and others

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Sara Ali Khan calls herself, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakal bacche' of 'Raja' Saif Ali Khan, 'Rani' Amrita Singh

Watch: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home, video goes viral

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

HomeBusiness

Business

RBI issues new guidelines on current accounts, extends deadline for implementation by banks

The rules aim to clamp down on people opening multiple accounts to borrow money as well as to facilitate better monitoring by lenders.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2021, 08:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday extended the deadline for banks to implement revised rules on opening and maintaining current accounts. Banks will now have time till Oct 31.

The central bank's rules aim to clamp down on people opening multiple accounts to borrow money as well as to facilitate better monitoring by lenders.In August last year, the RBI had said banks with little or no loan exposure to a customer could not open a current account for them. Existing non-compliant accounts had to be frozen.

In a notification, the central bank reiterated that in the case of borrowers who have not availed of CC/OD facility from any bank, there is no restriction on opening of current accounts by any bank if exposure of the banking system to such borrowers is less than ₹5 crore.For borrowers who have not availed of CC/OD facility from any bank and the exposure of the banking system is ₹5 crore or more but less than ₹50 crore, there is no restriction on lending banks to such borrowers from opening a current account. Even non-lending banks can open current accounts for such borrowers though only for collection purposes.

"This extended time line shall be utilised by banks to engage with their borrowers to arrive at mutually satisfactory resolutions within the ambit of the circular," the notification added.The central bank also prohibited banks from opening a current account if their exposure was less than 10% of the borrowers' total exposure to the banking system.The RBI had last set a deadline of July 31, 2021 for the banks to comply."We have in the meantime received requests from the banks for some more time to resolve the operational issues while implementing the circular in letter and spirit," the RBI said in its latest notification.The central bank said to ensure that its instructions are implemented in a non-disruptive manner, banks will have until October 31, 2021, to implement the provisions.
"This extended timeline shall be utilised by banks to engage with their borrowers to arrive at mutually satisfactory resolutions."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

It was already passed in 2010: Mallikarjun Kharge on Women's Reservation Bill

Why Virat Kohli, Hardik and KL Rahul unfollowed Shubh, Punjabi rapper from Brampton

Watch: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home, video goes viral

CyberPeace wraps up its inaugural Global CyberPeace Summit in collaboration with Civil 20, G20 India

DNA TV Show: What is Women's Reservation Bill? Explained

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE