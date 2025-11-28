RBI imposes Rs 9100000 penalty on India's largest private bank due to...; not SBI, ICICI Bank

After considering the bank’s reply to the notice and additional submissions made by it, RBI said the charges against the bank were sustained, warranting the imposition of a monetary penalty.

RBI news: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 91 lakh on HDFC Bank for violating certain provisions of the Banking Regulation Act. RBI said that the penalty has been imposed on the private sector lender for deficiencies in statutory and regulatory compliance, including those related to Know Your Customer (KYC).

The penalty imposed for contravention of certain provisions of the Banking Regulation (BR) Act and non-compliance with certain directions on ‘Interest Rate on Advances’, 'Guidelines on Managing Risks and Code of Conduct in Outsourcing of Financial Services by banks' and KYC.

What RBI said

RBI said a Statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation of the bank was conducted with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2024. Based on supervisory findings of non-compliance with the provisions of the BR Act, RBI directions and related correspondence in that regard, RBI issued a notice to the bank.

After considering the bank’s reply to the notice and additional submissions made by it, RBI said the charges against the bank were sustained, warranting the imposition of a monetary penalty. RBI said HDFC Bank had adopted multiple benchmarks within the same loan category, and it had outsourced the function of determining compliance with KYC norms of certain customers to its outsourcing agents.

HDFC Bank Market Cap

HDFC Bank is India's largest bank with a market cap of Rs 15.33 lakh crore, as of November 28. Its shares closed at Rs 1,006.70 on Friday on NSE.