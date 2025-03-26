Currently, the largest private bank in India has a market cap of Rs 13.82 lakh crore.

RBI news: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a Rs 75 lakh penalty on HDFC Bank for non-compliance with certain directions issued by it on 'Know Your Customer' (KYC), the central bank said in a statement. Currently, HDFC is the largest private bank in India, with a market cap of Rs 13.82 lakh crore. In September last year, RBI had imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on HDFC Bank for non-compliance with certain directions on 'interest rate on deposits', 'recovery agents engaged by banks' and 'customer service in banks'.

Besides HDFC Bank, the RBI said a penalty of Rs 68.20 lakh has been impose on Punjab & Sind Bank for non-compliance with certain directions on 'Creation of a Central Repository of Large Common Exposures - Across Banks' and 'Financial Inclusion - Access to Banking Services - Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account (BSBDA)'.

The central bank has also imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on KLM Axiva Finvest for non-compliance with requirements relating to declaration of dividends. In all cases, the central bank said the penalties are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entities with their customers.

