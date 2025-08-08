RBI imposes Rs 7500000 penalty on this bank for...; not SBI, BOB, Kotak Mahindra Bank

After IPL 2025 setback; MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad meeting in Chennai signals major overhaul for CSK
BUSINESS
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 75 lakh on ICICI Bank for non-compliance with regulatory directions concerning property valuation and the opening of current accounts, MoneyControl reported. According to an official release, the penalty was levied on ICICI Bank by an order dated August 7, after supervisory findings during the Statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation (ISE 2024).
RBI has clarified that the penalty has been imposed on the ICICI Bank solely on account of regulatory compliance failures. The monetary body said that the penalty does not impact the validity of any transactions or agreements entered into by ICICI Bank with its customers. The central bank also noted that the imposition of this penalty is without prejudice or bias to any further supervisory or enforcement action that may be initiated against the bank.
The press release further said that after careful examination of ICICI Bank’s written response, additional submissions as well as oral arguments made during a personal hearing, RBI came to the conclusion that the bank had failed to carry out property valuations through independent valuers in certain mortgage loan cases. In addition to that, the bank had also opened and/or maintained certain current accounts in violation of existing regulatory guidelines.
Earlier, a notice was issued to the bank asking it to show cause why a penalty should not be imposed for the violations from the bank's side. The notice was issued based on the observations that were made during the investigation and subsequent correspondence.
The ICICI Bank is one of the largest banks in India with a market cap of Rs 10.24 lakh crore, as of August 8. The bank shares closed at Rs 1,432 on Friday.