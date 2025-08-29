RBI imposes Rs 4400000 fine on this bank due to non-compliance with...; not ICICI, SBI, BOB

The bank has a market cap of Rs 26534 crore, as of August 29. The shares of the bank closed at Rs 161.80 on Friday.

RBI news: RBI has penalised Bandhan Bank for deficiencies in certain statutory and regulatory compliance. The central bank has imposed Rs 44.7 lakh fine on the private bank due to non-compliance with certain statutory and regulatory norms, PTI reported. In a statement on Friday, the RBI said that a statutory inspection for supervisory evaluation of the bank was conducted with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2024.

RBI issues notice to the bank

Based on supervisory findings of non-compliance with RBI directions and related correspondence in that regard, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why a penalty should not be imposed on it for its failure to comply with the said RBI directions. RBI said the bank paid remuneration in the form of commission to certain employees.

READ | Indian billionaire Gautam Adani gets key document from govt company for...; to invest Rs 26449 crore

Why RBI impose a fine on Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank had carried out manual intervention through the back-end in respect of data of certain accounts and had not captured the audit trails/ logs of access with specific user details in the system. However, RBI said the penalty is based on deficiencies in statutory and regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers. The Bandhan Bank has a market cap of Rs 26534 crore, as of August 29. The shares of the bank closed at Rs 161.80 on Friday.