RBI imposes Rs 1.8 crore monetary penalty on PNB, Rs 30 lakh on ICICI Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said it has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1.8 crore on Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Rs 30 lakh on ICICI Bank for deficiencies in regulatory compliance.

"The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, by an order dated December 15, 2021, imposed a monetary penalty of Rs.1.80 crore on Punjab National Bank (the bank) for contravention of sub-section (2) of section 19 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (the Act).

This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers," it added.

A notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for contravention of the aforesaid provisions of the Act, RBI said in a statement.

On the other hand, in the case of ICICI, the RBI said the statutory inspection for supervisory evaluation of the bank was conducted by it with reference to its financial position as of March 31, 2019.

Later, the RBI found non-compliance with directions related to levy of charges for non-maintenance of minimum balance in saving accounts.

In both cases, penalties were based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and were not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their respective customers, the RBI mentioned.

