In all three cases, the central bank the penalties based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their customers.

The RBI has said it has imposed penalties on Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank, and Punjab National Bank (PNB) for certain deficiencies in regulatory compliance. In total, the central bank imposed a Rs 1.29 crore penalty on the three banks. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in a statement, said a penalty of Rs 61.4 lakh has been imposed on Kotak Mahindra Bank for non-compliance with certain directions on 'Guidelines on Loan System for Delivery of Bank Credit' and 'Loans and Advances – Statutory and Other Restrictions'. In another statement, RBI said a penalty of Rs 38.6 lakh has been imposed on IDFC First Bank for non-compliance with certain directions of ‘Know Your Customer (KYC)'.

The penalty of Rs 29.6 lakh has been imposed on Punjab National Bank for non-compliance with certain directions issued by the RBI on 'Customer Service in Banks'. In all three cases, the central bank the penalties based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their customers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ | Jeff Bezos makes HUGE profit by selling his mansion for Rs 5378574600 in...