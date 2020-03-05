RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank, withdrawals capped at Rs 50,000

The Reserve Bank on Thursday imposed a moratorium on troubled private lender Yes Bank and also superseded the Board of Directors for a period of 30 days owing to serious deterioration in the financial position of the bank.

In a notification, the government said depositors will not be allowed to withdraw more than Rs 50,000. The restrictions in the withdrawal of deposits will be subject to certain conditions and the RBI may, by a general or special order, permit the bank to allow withdrawal of over Rs 50,000 in the following unforeseen circumstances:

The RBI also superseded the Board of Directors and appointed Prashant Kumar, ex-DMD and CFO of State Bank of India, as the administrator for a period of 30 days owing to serious deterioration in the financial position of the bank. The step has been taken under Section 36ACA (2) of the Banking Regulation Act 1949.

"This has been done to quickly restore depositors’ confidence in the bank, including by putting in place a scheme for reconstruction or amalgamation," the RBI said in a press release.

In a separate statement, the RBI said, "After taking into considering these developments, the Reserve Bank came to the conclusion that in the absence of a credible revival plan, and in public interest and the interest of the bank’s depositors, it had no alternative but to apply to the Central Government for imposing a moratorium under section 45 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949."

Accordingly, the Central Government has imposed moratorium effective from today, it said.

The RBI assured the depositors of the capital-starved Yes Bank that their interest will be fully protected and there is no need to panic.

"In terms of the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, the Reserve Bank will explore and draw up a scheme in the next few days for the bank’s reconstruction or amalgamation and with the approval of the Central Government, put the same in place well before the period of moratorium of thirty days ends so that the depositors are not put to hardship for a long period of time," the apex bank said.

Earlier in the day, PTI reported that a consortium led by the State Bank of India would bail out Yes Bank.

Reports said that LIC has been asked to team up with the public sector bank for the stake buy. Together, their holding has been pegged at 49%.

LIC already owns 8% of the crisis-hit Yes Bank.

The cash-starved bank has been struggling to raise US $2 billion in equity for the last few months.

The bank is set to announce its quarterly earnings for October-December 2019 period on March 14, after it requested for a delay because of its capital raising plans.

(With agencies)