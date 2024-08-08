UPI transaction limit for tax payments hiked from Rs 100000 to...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley diagnosed with incurable autoimmune disorder: 'I just thought I was...'

How rich is Drishti IAS owner Vikas Divyakirti? What are his other sources of income apart from coaching UPSC aspirants

Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri-starrer cult classic Laila Majnu to re-release in theatres; here’s how you can watch

REVEALED: Salary of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, highest salary is of…

Heart over hurdles: French athlete proposes to boyfriend after record-breaking Paris Olympics race, watch viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley diagnosed with incurable autoimmune disorder: 'I just thought I was...'

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley diagnosed with incurable autoimmune disorder: 'I just thought I was...'

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

How rich is Drishti IAS owner Vikas Divyakirti? What are his other sources of income apart from coaching UPSC aspirants

How rich is Drishti IAS owner Vikas Divyakirti? What are his other sources of income apart from coaching UPSC aspirants

7 stunning black sand beaches around the world 

7 stunning black sand beaches around the world 

6 actors who made impressive debuts in Bollywood this year

6 actors who made impressive debuts in Bollywood this year

9 Bollywood stars who left 9-5 jobs for acting

9 Bollywood stars who left 9-5 jobs for acting

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

Too Hot to Handle थी  Luana Alonso, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा, Paris Olympic से हुई घर वापसी

Too Hot to Handle थी  Luana Alonso, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा, Paris Olympic से हुई घर वापसी

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress, 'bombshell of 2000s' who left India, shares videos of her plush home, now living in...

Meet actress, 'bombshell of 2000s' who left India, shares videos of her plush home, now living in...

This 72-year-old beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas to be Asia's highest-paid actor, earns Rs 280 crore per film

This 72-year-old beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas to be Asia's highest-paid actor, earns Rs 280 crore per film

Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...

Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley diagnosed with incurable autoimmune disorder: 'I just thought I was...'

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley diagnosed with incurable autoimmune disorder: 'I just thought I was...'

Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri-starrer cult classic Laila Majnu to re-release in theatres; here’s how you can watch

Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri-starrer cult classic Laila Majnu to re-release in theatres; here’s how you can watch

Meet actor earning Rs 5 crore per day to just have fun at Paris Olympics 2024, once Akshay Kumar's co-star, now does...

Meet actor earning Rs 5 crore per day to just have fun at Paris Olympics 2024, once Akshay Kumar's co-star, now does...

HomeBusiness

Business

UPI transaction limit for tax payments hiked from Rs 100000 to...

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today announced an increase in the transaction limit from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per transaction for tax payments through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 12:41 PM IST Uploaded by : DNA Web Desk

UPI transaction limit for tax payments hiked from Rs 100000 to...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today announced an increase in the transaction limit from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per transaction for tax payments through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).  The increase in limit aims to simplify and facilitate higher-value tax transactions for consumers.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, "Currently, the transaction limit for UPI is Rs 1 lakh except for certain categories of payments that have higher limits. We have decided to enhance the limit for tax payments through UPI to Rs 5 lakh per transaction. This will make it easier for consumers to make tax payments using UPI."

The existing UPI cap of Rs 1 lakh has undergone regular assessments and modifications for various transaction categories like stock markets, IPO registrations, loan repayments, insurance, healthcare, and education services. With the recent update, tax payments, which are both common and substantial in amount, will now enjoy the advantages of this raised threshold.

The RBI has unveiled a fresh UPI attribute named 'Delegated Payments' alongside the increased transaction limit.

This functionality empowers a primary user to grant authorisation to a secondary user to conduct UPI transactions within a set limit from the primary user's bank account. The secondary user is not required to possess a distinct UPI-linked bank account. This innovation is anticipated to enhance the uptake of digital payments by enhancing convenience.

Governor Das confirmed that the repo rate would stay steady at 6.5%. In addition, the RBI unveiled various initiatives to improve the digital lending environment.

One of the steps involves establishing a public database through a regulated organisation to guarantee precise credit details. Lenders must now submit credit details to Credit Information Companies (CIC) biweekly, which will provide borrowers with faster updates.

Moreover, the RBI is reducing the cheque clearance period from two business days to a few hours, resulting in a substantial acceleration of the process.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who met CM's son at airport, fell in love at 16, quit acting for marriage, changed religion, is now..

Meet actress who met CM's son at airport, fell in love at 16, quit acting for marriage, changed religion, is now..

Paris Olympics 2024: Mirabai Chanu misses medal by 1kg, finishes 4th in women's weightlifting 49kg event

Paris Olympics 2024: Mirabai Chanu misses medal by 1kg, finishes 4th in women's weightlifting 49kg event

Amitabh Bachchan was replaced in this film opposite Jaya Bachchan after shooting for 10 days, movie changed life of...

Amitabh Bachchan was replaced in this film opposite Jaya Bachchan after shooting for 10 days, movie changed life of...

'Come back stronger...': PM Modi consoles wrestler Vinesh Phogat after her disqualification from Paris Olympics

'Come back stronger...': PM Modi consoles wrestler Vinesh Phogat after her disqualification from Paris Olympics

India's biggest flop film, sequel of superhit where actor played older hero, made for Rs 225 crore, earned only Rs..

India's biggest flop film, sequel of superhit where actor played older hero, made for Rs 225 crore, earned only Rs..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress, 'bombshell of 2000s' who left India, shares videos of her plush home, now living in...

Meet actress, 'bombshell of 2000s' who left India, shares videos of her plush home, now living in...

This 72-year-old beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas to be Asia's highest-paid actor, earns Rs 280 crore per film

This 72-year-old beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas to be Asia's highest-paid actor, earns Rs 280 crore per film

Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...

Meet actress who was called second Aishwarya Rai, flopped in Bollywood, battled autoimmune disorder, found success in...

UPSC, IIT-JEE, MENSA: Know about world's toughest exams

UPSC, IIT-JEE, MENSA: Know about world's toughest exams

This Salman Khan flop was directed by his brother, inspired by Malayalam hit, Salim Khan criticised film, it earned...

This Salman Khan flop was directed by his brother, inspired by Malayalam hit, Salim Khan criticised film, it earned...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement