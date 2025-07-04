RBI gives BIG statement over Rs 2000 banknotes, says ‘have since been...’
Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor's sister, gets engaged to Rohan Thakkar, shares proposal story: 'We met on...'
Good news! Passengers can now book an entire train/coach, know how to book IRCTC train ticket, timings, other important details
DNA TV Show: Is China preparing for World War III as it builds massive military command cente?
Not Aishwarya Rai or Madhuri Dixit, most beautiful Bollywood actress named by superstars Dharmendra, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn is...
What is 'Toddler At Techno' trend, why are parents taking their babies to these parties?
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Shubman Gill's maiden Test double hundred takes India to 587, England 77/3 at stumps
Viral Video: Students’ creative, fun ramp walk soars energy in classroom, netizens say ‘They are so...’
7th Pay Commission: Good news for central govt employees as DA may increase by...; check details
Indian Railways brings 5 big changes from July: Check full list here
How did Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar settle their differences? Hera Pheri 3 director Priyadarshan says 'I was in shock when...'
Meet Raj Kanodia, Indian-origin surgeon praised by Khloe Kardashian for THIS cosmetic surgery, he's also called...
Viral video: Russian boxer under fire for forcing Orangutan to vape, animal’s health now at risk
Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi issues first statement after her death as speculations swirls: 'It’s easy to...'
After Virat Kohli-Avneet Kaur row, Rishabh Pant's Instagram likes on virtual influencer go viral
Meet man who set up his 1st business at 18, now beats Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani in...; his net worth is Rs...
Man with Rs 22,800 monthly EMI on Rs 30,000 salary asks: 'Should I take another loan?'
Meet man who failed class 11, mocked as ‘son of panipuri vendor’, later cracked IIT entrance exam, with score..., now wants to pursue...
Diljit Dosanjh gets nod for Border 2: FWICE lifts ban amid Sardaar Ji 3 controversy after intervention of...
Dr Subhash Chandra unveils big Rs 2200 crore investment plan; promoter stake to rise above 18%
IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli's record for highest Test score by an Indian captain
Actor's son jumps from 50th floor on being asked to attend tuition, dies
Not Arijit Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, this is India’s richest male singer, has a net worth of Rs..., name is..
Little kids doing ramp walk in class is the cutest thing on internet today, WATCH
Mumbai founder cancels Rs 22 lakh job offer over religious comments: 'I would say this is...'
After brief reprieve, India re-imposes ban on Pakistan cricketers' social media accounts, reason is....
Ramayana: Not Yash, this superstar was first choice for Raavan in Ranbir Kapoor's film but…
IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill slams maiden Test double century; joins Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in elite captains' list
Anil Ambani had to sell this company, shares dropped to Rs 2, it's now worth Rs 1264 crore after acquisition by...
Pakistan's BIG statement weeks after 'Operation Sindoor', says, 'When India fired BrahMos...'
Bill Gates names three jobs AI won't replace but gives a shocker, 'Over the next decade humans...', says this about its scope
Meet woman, locked herself in room after family pressured her for marriage, cleared UPSC exam on third attempt with AIR..., she is...
Kajol, Twinkle Khanna to host Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan in new chat show together? Deets inside
BIG update from Indian Railways, Meerut-Varanasi new Vande Bharat Express to launch soon, check timings, prices, stoppages here
Viral video: Sanjay Kapoor breaks down at daughter Shanaya’s debut film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan trailer launch, watch
Download, Plug, and Post: Hoopr Smash fits right into your reel creation flow
From Taboo to Therapy: The Rise of Ayurvedic Cannabis in India
Rare object in our solar system! NASA’s surprising revelations about new comet named..., ‘rare opportunity to study...’
IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli's record; becomes first Indian to....
Amarnath Yatra 2025: Is registration still open for pilgrims? Check step-by-step guide, essential tips and more
BIG relief for vehicle owners in Delhi? Govt plans easing no fuel ban for end-of-life vehicles; check details
Days after Asim Munir, Pakistan's Chief of the Air Staff Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu visits US due to..., will meet...
This woman completes 10,000-foot skydive on 80th birthday: 'Truly inspirational'
Fire erupts at AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi, 5 fire tenders rushed to site
India is planning to expand, build three new strategic oil reserves in the country due to..., to be set up in THESE states
Isha Ambani repeats her six-year-old Valentino dress at Serpentine Summer Party 2025; pics go viral
This island witnessed 900 earthquakes in 2 weeks as new Baba Vanga predicts MASSIVE tsunami
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan set to reunite in Priyadarshan's film, it is titled as..., set to release in...
India's BIG statement on US’ 500 per cent tariff threat for trade ties with Russia, says, 'We'll cross...
Can Akash Deep deliver? How has Jasprit Bumrah's replacement fared so far in Test cricket?
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Price Prediction: Can LILPEPE Challenge PEPE’s Market Cap in 2025?
Alia Bhatt reviews husband Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana first look, says 'this feels like...
Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates history, breaks Suresh Raina's record; becomes first Indian U19 batter to achieve THIS feat
Mukesh Ambani plans BIG move as Reliance to bring FMCG brands under...
Who was Diogo Jota? Liverpool star footballer died in tragic car crash 10 days after wedding
Mawra Hocane, Yumna Zaidi, other Pakistani stars' social media accounts banned in India again? Here's what we know
THIS is world's largest shopping mall, has 2300 shops, spread over 6.46 million square feet, once known as 'ghost mall' due to..., located in...
Chicago: 3 dead, 16 wounded in mass shooting outside nightclub
Meet Aashna Chaudhary who is no less than any model, enjoys massive following on social media, cracked UPSC exam in 3rd attempt without coaching, but didn't become IAS officer, now working as...
This Indian city will soon host country’s most luxurious hotel as Rs 2600000000 to be invested by...
Delhi-NCR weather update: Capital witnesses light rain, thunderstorms; monsoon yet to pick up pace, check IMD forecast here
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju snubs China in India's first statement on Dalai Lama's successor: 'Nobody except...'
Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian died by suicide, no foul play found in probe: Police tell HC
Amazon's Jeff Bezos is no longer world's second richest person, he is over taken by..., his net worth is Rs...
Woman of THIS tribe cuts off young girls' lips on reaching puberty, reason is..., tribe lives in...
'He's a liar...': This Indian techie scammed 5 startup CEOs, worked multiple jobs at same time, he is...
Liverpool star Diogo Jota dies aged 28 following tragic car crash in Spain
Ramayana first look: Ranbir Kapoor as Rama makes his first strike at Yash's Raavana; AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer's music, VFX stun fans
After restoring Pakistani social media channels, govt blocks them again, calls it...
Deepika Padukone paid Rs 73 lakh to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame? Here's the truth
After IAS officer Tina Dabi, marksheet of UPSC Topper IAS Shakti Dubey goes viral on social media, she scored highest in...
'6,6,6,6,6,6,6,6,6...': RR star Vaibhav Suryavanshi's fiery knock vs England U-19 gives India 2-1 series lead, watch
Big blow to Apple's India manufacturing as Foxconn recalls 300 Chinese staff from India ahead of iPhone 17 rollout due to...
Who is Nepal's viral 'chaiwali', internet's current favourite after Mahakumbh's Monalisa, know why is she making headlines?
India developing US-style bunker-buster missile: New versions of Agni-5 to be equipped to carry 7500-kg warhead, can strike up to
Not Deepika Padukone, this was first Indian actor on Hollywood Walk of Fame, teenage boy from Mysore who made his debut with..., died at just 39, name is..
Meet woman, young mother, who cracked UPSC exam 3 times, gave mains 14 days after giving birth, became IAS in her last attempt, she is..., her AIR is...
This actress worked in Yash Chopra film rejected by Rekha, saved him from bankruptcy, revived Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna's careers, name is..., movie was..
In the middle of IND vs ENG Test, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted together in London, netizens say 'Let them...'
'I am in a relationship with...': After breakup with Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur is now...
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilla's first electricity bill will leave you shocked, more than what top CEOs make in a year
You can now order chicken from MS Dhoni's farmhouse for Rs.../kg, fish, vegetables, fruits also available, know how to order
Air India Delhi-Washington flight grounded in Vienna due to...
This actress charged more fees than Dilip Kumar, was praised by Jawaharlal Nehru, Dev Anand borrowed money from friends to gift her..., quit acting at just 34 due to..
Andhra Pradesh: Massive fire near Govindaraja Swamy Temple In Tirupati, fire engines deployed, watch
Meet IAS Farah Hussain, second Muslim woman to crack UPSC exam from...., comes from family of officers, her husband is..., her AIR...
This Shah Rukh Khan's film was released 20 years ago, was flop in India, hit overseas, movie was rejected by Kajol, Aishwarya, Tabu, Sushmita; it is..
Not Neetu Kapoor or Neetu Singh, Ranbir Kapoor's mother and Alia Bhatt's mother-in-law's real name is...
Meet woman, an Indian who performed skydiving on her 80th birthday despite battling vertigo, cervical spondylitis, her name is..., she is from...
Indian companies are paying Rs 40000000 ransom to cyber attackers, but less than what is demanded due to...
Who is Achal Jindal? NHAI officer allegedly assaulted by Himachal minister due to...
Naseeruddin Shah reveals he has NOT deleted his post on Diljit Dosanjh, says 'I don't care for backlash', netizens react
Three Indians abducted in Al-Qaeda-linked terror strikes in Mali; India asks West African nation to secure their safe release
Meet man who assisted his father at samosa stall, cracked IIT-JEE exam without coaching with AIR ..., currently working as...
Good news for jobseekers, Maharashtra approves 17 Projects worth Rs 135000000000, set to generate 1 lakh employment opportunities, check details
Not Amitabh, Shah Rukh, Aamir; but THIS actor becomes first Indian to get Hollywood Walk of Fame star, was once ousted from superstar's film, her name is...
Mumbai school teacher arrested for assaulting minor student for months
3 Indians abducted amid terrorist attacks in Mali; New Delhi calls for safe release, condemns 'deplorable act of violence'
Filing your Income Tax Return? THIS one wrong move could cost you whopping Rs 1.5 lakh
DNA TV Show: Pakistan takes over UN Security Council presidency, how will it impact India?
BUSINESS
The high-value Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 6,099 crore are still in circulation even after two years of the Reserve Bank withdrawing the currency, according to official data by RBI.
The high-value Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 6,099 crore are still in circulation even after two years of the Reserve Bank withdrawing the currency, according to official data released on Tuesday. The facility for deposit and/or exchange of such banknotes was available at all bank branches till October 7, 2023. However, this facility is still available at the 19 issue offices of the Reserve Bank. Since October 9, 2023, the RBI issue offices are also accepting Rs 2000 banknotes from individuals and entities for deposit into their bank accounts.
On May 19, 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation. RBI has said that the total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, at a time when the withdrawal of Rs 2000 banknotes was announced, has now come down to Rs 6,099 crore at the close of business on June 30, 2025. Thus, 98.29% of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned.
In a statement, the RBI said the total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of Rs 2000 banknotes was announced, has declined to Rs 6,099 crore at the close of business on June 30, 2025. “Thus, 98.29 per cent of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, have since been returned,” the central bank said.
Further, people can also send Rs 2000 banknotes through India Post from any post office within the country to any of the RBI issue offices for credit to their bank accounts.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)