Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

RBI cancels Deccan Urban Co-operative Bank's licence, know why

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said the licence of Deccan Urban Co-operative Bank, Karnataka, has been cancelled as the lender does not have adequate capital and earning prospects.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 10:46 AM IST

RBI cancels Deccan Urban Co-operative Bank's licence, know why
RBI

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said the licence of Deccan Urban Co-operative Bank, Karnataka, has been cancelled as the lender does not have adequate capital and earning prospects.

As per the data submitted by the bank, more than 99 per cent of the depositors are entitled to receive the full amount of their deposits from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), the central bank said in a release.

The cooperative bank ceases to carry on banking business, with effect from the close of business on Thursday.

"The bank does not have adequate capital and earning prospects," the RBI said while announcing the cancellation of the licence.

It also said the Vijayapur-based bank with its present financial position would be unable to pay its present depositors in full.

The RBI has requested the Commissioner for Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Karnataka, to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank.

On liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount of his/her deposits up to Rs 5 lakh DICGC. As of August 06, 2022, DICGC has already paid Rs 13.07 crore of the total insured deposits.

In another release, the RBI said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 5,93,000 on Obopay Mobile Technology India Private Limited for non-compliance with certain provisions of norms on Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs) and Know Your Customer (KYC).

The central bank, however, said that the penalty is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the entity with its customers.

(Source:PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi reports 1,964 new cases in last 24 hours, positivity rate drops to 9.42%
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.