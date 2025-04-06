Gautam Singhania, Indian billionaire industrialist and the chairman and managing director of the Raymond Group, and his estranged wife Nawaz Modi have decided to bury the hatchet and have reunited to embark a new journey at the family's luxurious house in Mumbai, Maharashtra, reported Fortune India,

Gautam Singhania, Indian billionaire industrialist and the chairman and managing director of the Raymond Group, and his estranged wife Nawaz Modi have decided to bury the hatchet and have reunited to embark a new journey at the family's luxurious house in Mumbai, Maharashtra, reported Fortune India, citing close sources of the family.

"Gautam Singhania and his wife Nawaz have settled their dispute, and it led to the reunion of the couple and their two daughters a month ago. They also broadly decided on wealth inheritance," said one of the sources, as quoted by the outlet.

Singhania, Modi announced separation in 2023

Gautam Singhania and Nawaz Modi announced separation in November 2023, following a 32-year-long relationship. The couple has two daughters - Niharika (19) and Nosha (11).

Following this, Nawaz was also removed from the boards of three companies owned by the Raymonds Group - one of the country's largest producers of suiting fabric. However, she continued to serve as the director of Raymond Ltd, a post she resigned from a couple of weeks back after her reported patch-up with Singhania, the report said, citing sources.