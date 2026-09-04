Raymond bets big on defence and aerospace, positioning itself as high-conviction engineering force, here's all you need to know

As of September 3, 2026, Raymond Limited commanded a market capitalisation of approximately Rs 5,012 crore. For FY26, the company reported total income of Rs 2,312 crore, up 10% year-on-year.

Raymond Limited is scripting a sharp turnaround from a legacy conglomerate to a focused, engineering-led precision manufacturing platform, with aerospace emerging as its clearest growth engine and defence offering significant long-term optionality.

According to an investment case on the company, the new Raymond is built around three pillars — global aerospace outsourcing, Indian defence indigenisation, and next-generation mobility — backed by accelerating core earnings and a debt-free balance sheet.

Valuation and financial snapshot

As of September 3, 2026, Raymond Limited commanded a market capitalisation of approximately Rs 5,012 crore. For FY26, the company reported total income of Rs 2,312 crore, up 10% year-on-year. EBITDA stood at Rs 335 crore at a 14.5% margin, while PAT grew 3% to Rs 53 crore. The company remained debt-free, with about Rs 68 crore in net cash.

At an enterprise value of around Rs 4,944 crore, the stock trades at 14.8x FY26 EBITDA — the highest multiple among the three Raymond entities — reflecting market expectations of its engineering-led growth.

Aerospace: The core growth driver

Aerospace is at the centre of Raymond's growth thesis. In FY26, aerospace revenue grew 26% to Rs 392 crore, with EBITDA rising 25% to Rs 88 crore at a healthy 22.3% margin.

The momentum has accelerated in FY27, with Q1 aerospace revenue jumping 40% to Rs 123 crore.What provides strong visibility is the order book. The company has a 10-year order book of over Rs 5,960 crore — more than 15 times its FY26 aerospace revenue — along with an active RFQ pipeline of Rs 1,632 crore.

The competitive moat is underpinned by preferred-supplier status with the top three global aircraft-engine makers, a customer base of over 25 clients, and a deep engineering library of more than 1,300 parts, including 350+ parts for LEAP engine platforms.

Precision technology and auto components show operating leverage

The Precision Technology & Auto Components business also showed improving profitability. FY26 revenue for the segment rose 10% to Rs 1,667 crore, while EBITDA surged 34% to Rs 223 crore. Margins expanded to 13.4% from 11% a year earlier.

The operating leverage was evident in Q1 FY27 as well, where EBITDA grew 46% and group PAT rose 50%.

To support its next phase of growth, Raymond has planned a capacity investment of nearly Rs 1,000 crore over five years, including Rs 510 crore earmarked for aerospace alone.

A key part of this expansion is a new facility in Andhra Pradesh, which is expected to ramp up by late 2027.

The investment case also flags key risks, including customer and programme concentration, potential delays in capex execution, margin dilution, cyclicality in exports, and multiple compression.

The report clarifies that the analysis is an analytical view on the business and not investment advice.