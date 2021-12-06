Ravi Rajapaksha Unfolds 4 P’s That Shaped Up His Life as a Leading Entrepreneur

First of all, I would like to ask a simple question from you. What is your ambition? Yes, I know; this was the first question your primary teacher asked you when you were a kid. So, at that time, each child has their own answer for this question. But now, as an adult, I am sure now you all want to be a success in your life.

Success is not only a word. We can say that it is the ultimate goal of our lives. If you want to be a successful person, there are only two passions that you should have. They are hard work and dedication. Ravi Rajapaksha is a famous role model. He proved that if any person has the dedication and hard work, they definitely achieve success.

Ravi Rajapaksha is a successful and well-known entrepreneur, and his remarkable innovation is the Nextenco Digital Marketing Company. So, Nextenco is the milestone of his success path. It is the greatest destination for people who search for all the digital solutions for their issues, including digital marketing, social media marketing and online image reputation. As a invester and founder of 'Thug Ape NFT Club',he is hoping to release NFT collection to the cryptocurrency market through in 2022.

Also, Ravi is a strong pillar in the business world at present. He makes many efforts to succeed the small businesses and influence personal brand building via his company, Nextenco. For instance, Ravi Rajapaksha is a famous Instagram expert who supports small-scale businesses to reach the top and gain high profits without any secrets. Not only small businesses, but he also guides influencers, reputed personalities to leverage social media to reach their fullest capacity.

When he talked about her journey with us, he said, “if you want to turn your dreams into reality, you have to work hard and hard. Similarly, you have to spent many sleepless nights. But the most important thing is belief in your mind to achieve your dream.”

So, while sharing his experience, he emphasized the 4 P’s that support changing his life. Therefore, I wish to share this secret 4 P’s of Ravi Rajapaksha with you. It would guide you to achieve your dreams.

Passion

According to this successful entrepreneur, Ravi Rajapaksha, passion is the main key to your success. “The main thing is you should not work or do anything to make other people happy. First, you should please with the work that you do. Because the passion creates within you.” said Ravi Rajapaksha.

As a human being, can you live without a soul? Definitely, you cannot. So, if you have a fever to be a success, passion is like the soul. Through these quotes, he tries to convince the value of passion for winning your life.

Further, she said, “do not allow to mix your passion with your hobby and the profession.” Ravi Rajapaksha, who has a dynamic personality, revealed that he was passionate about being a leader and hated being pressured with authoritative power since college.

This true workaholic personality is looking forward to the new challenge every day. Not only that, he always chases and grabs all opportunities that he gets.

Perseverance

Generally, Ravi Rajapaksha can be described as the most sought entrepreneur due to his commitment and thorough professionalism. Have you ever heard that there is nothing impossible if you have perseverance? So, Ravi Rajapaksha is the latest example for it.

This man, with perseverance, created his own path to win any difficult challenge he faced. In our conversation, he said that he did not gain all things instantly like a spark as an entrepreneur. “Rejections, failures, and self-doubts also tried to hunt me. But the only things that defense me from these negatives are the spirit of never giving up and continued effort.” He said.

With his smiling face, he said, “God blesses people who face life with perseverance, and among them, I would take the leading place.”

Progress

Every businessman is looking for progress. But many people believe the best thing is progressing at a fast pace. But Ravi’s idea is different from this. He said that he always tried to climb the mountain of life slowly but at a significant pace. He also gave a wonderful example of this. Did your grand mam tell you the story of the tortoise and rabbit race? So, it is the inspiration of this wonderful winning man.

Also, he said, “if you work very fast, you will be tired, and consequently, it will cause you to become lethargic.” Here I am sure you will confuse. But do not worry. I will solve your problem with the words of this talented person. “you should work at your own pace. But do not forget to do your work with your 100 percent.” Tortoise in the story gave him 100 percent, and he totally concentrates on the race and won the race. Here we can conclude that slow progress is better than no progress.

Patience

Patience is one of the main goals if you want to win the match. Because if you want to be a successful entrepreneur, you can not achieve it in a single night; you have to work hard days, months, and maybe years. So, according to Ravi, you should have patience.

Ravi Rajapaksha is proud of himself, and he believes that having his life is a blessing. When he spoke about this quality of being patient, he mentioned that he worked very hard day and night. So, we do not need the evidence to prove his patience. But as a result of this combination of his qualities, he won to change his life.

Finally, he said a golden rule to remember when you face challenges and failures. “there is no rush to win the life. So, you should focus on your long-turn direction and believe in yourself. Never stop dreaming and chase your dreams.”

