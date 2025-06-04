TCS will implement a modern, AI-powered technology estate that will unify the UK firm's technology assets and deploy an advanced technology command centre.

TCS news: India's largest IT firm by market cap, TCS, has teamed up with several foreign firms to expand its business. The Tata Group company has now expanded its two-decade-long strategic partnership with Virgin Atlantic, a premium long-haul UK airline. The duo firms have signed a 7-year pact to modernise the airline's core systems with AI-led solutions that will amplify personalised, connected, sustainable experiences. The companies did not divulge the financial details of the deal. Virgin Atlantic is a British airline which was founded by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson in 1984.

"TCS will implement a modern, AI-powered technology estate that will unify the airline's technology assets and deploy an advanced Technology Command Centre. This will serve as the nerve centre for transforming Virgin Atlantic's technology operations," the IT firm said in a statement. TCS currently has a market cap of Rs 12.32 lakh crore, as of June 3. The share of the company closed at Rs 3,411.40 on Tuesday.

TCS will modernise Virgin Atlantic's core technology operations by implementing a cloud-first, AI-powered digital core that enhances business agility, improves the resilience of systems, and allows for a higher scale of operations.

Virgin Atlantic's technology command centre, co-developed with TCS, will provide real-time operational insights to enhance decision-making, streamline technology operations and empower front-line staff with up-to-date, contextual data.

According to the companies, this will support the elevation of both customer and crew experiences, enabling efficient, smarter and more sustainable journeys, and a hyper-personalised customer experience across every touchpoint of airline travel.