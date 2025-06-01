In terms of overall market value, TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) is the third most valuable company after Reliance, HDFC Bank.

TCS news: India's largest IT firm TCS, again saw a major dip in its market value this week. The IT major lost Rs 17,909.53 crore in its market cap to settle at Rs 12,53,486.42 crore on May 30. TCS shares dropped 1.92 per cent in five days from May 26 to May 30 to Rs 3,460. The BSE benchmark index slipped by 270.07 points or 0.33 per cent over the week.

Besides TCS, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) experienced a total decline of Rs 16943 crore in their valuations. In terms of overall market value, TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) is the third most valuable company after Reliance, HDFC Bank.

TCS revenue: Reports suggest that the Tata Group IT firm crossed USD 30 billion in revenue in FY25, with an operating margin of 24.3 per cent. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran calls out that generative AI is the single most transformative force in 2024, and it is not just another tech cycle, it is a civilisational shift, according to TCS’ annual report 2024-25.

TCS Q4 results: TCS reported a 1.7 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,224 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, compared to Rs 12,434 crore in the same period last year.

Recently, TCS CEO and MD K Krithivasan said the company’s sustained growth was the result of early and consistent investments in client engagement, intellectual property, talent development, and ecosystem expansion. "I am grateful to every stakeholder for contributing to our growth and success," he said.