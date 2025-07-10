Good news for Ratan Tata's TCS as its net profit rises to Rs....; market cap reaches Rs...

TCS revenue from operations grew by 1.3 per cent to Rs 63,437 crore for the April-June quarter.

TCS news: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services company, has reported a 6 per cent rise in its June quarter with a net profit at Rs 12,760 crore. The Tata group company, once led by Ratan Tata, had posted a net profit of Rs 12,040 crore in the corresponding period last year.

TCS revenue

TCS' revenue from operations grew by 1.3 per cent to Rs 63,437 crore for the April-June quarter. It was Rs 62,613 crore in the year-ago period. Its operating profit margin expanded 0.30 per cent on-quarter to 24.5 per cent in the April-June period, as per a company statement. The market cap of the company has now reached Rs 12.23 lakh crore, as of July 10. The share price of the company closed at Rs 3,395 on Thursday..

TCS dividend

TCS declared an interim dividend of Rs 11 per share of Re 1 face value each. "The interim dividend shall be paid on Monday, August 4, 2025, to the equity shareholders of the Company," it said in a stock exchange filing. The firm set July 16, 2025 as the record date to note the beneficiaries for the dividend payout.

READ | Meet Indian woman with Rs 1.6 crore salary package, lives in New York, works as...; not from IIT, IIM

K Krithivasan, CEO and Managing Director, said, "The continued global macro-economic and geopolitical uncertainties caused a demand contraction." According to a TCS statement released on July 10, the company’s IT services attrition rate (last twelve-month basis) inched up to 13.8% in Q1FY26, compared with 13.3% in the previous quarter. The attrition had stood at 13% in the December 2024 quarter.

TCS gets over 6000 new employees

TCS said it added 6,071 employees during the April-June 2025 quarter. With this, the total number of TCS employees stood at 6,13,069 as of June 30, 2025.