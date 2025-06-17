The company said that the violation of the policy will impact the individual's compensation, career growth, avenues of overseas deployment in the future and employment at TCS.

TCS news: TCS has introduced a new rule for its employees, mandating at least 225 days of billing every year. The move aims to encourage employees to be more active and ready for assignments, the Tata Group IT firm said. According to the updated policy, the maximum number of days an employee can remain on the bench is limited to 35 days per year, NDTV reported. This policy came into effect on June 12. Bench period means when any employee is not assigned to any client project. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is India's largest IT company with a market cap of Rs 12.71 lakh crore, as of June 17.

"At any given point in time, associates must be allocated for a minimum period of 225 business days in the last 12 months, failing which, necessary due diligence and appropriate management action will be exercised," the policy document said.

The company said that the violation of the policy will impact the individual's compensation, career growth, avenues of overseas deployment in the future and employment at TCS. "Long periods of remaining unallocated shall adversely impact associate compensation, career growth, avenues of overseas deployment in the future, and continuity of employment with the organisation," the company added.

Upskilling for unallocated employees

The company wants unallocated employees to spend four to six hours a day upskilling and staying interview-ready, it said. Work from the office is mandatory for quicker project deployment, and flexible work options are allowed only in exceptional emergencies. As per the document, the company requires freshers to be assigned to a project from the first day at the company.

READ | AI 'godfather' Geoffrey Hinton's BIG warning over jobs, says these professions should be ‘terrified’ of...

Employees' performance

The company will also regularly assess the employees' performance and fit for the job, and they must clear the required tests or assessments to continue in their roles. If any employee doesn't follow the new deployment rules, the company may take action against them, it added.