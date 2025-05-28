The AI.Cloud business was formed about two years ago. It had been delivering higher growth than the TCS average.

TCS, India's largest IT services company, is often in the news due to its business. The IT major has now split its AI.Cloud business unit into two dedicated verticals. PTI reported. The move aims for higher growth from untapped market potential, a senior official has said. Currently, TCS has a market cap of Rs 12.67 lakh crore. The AI.Cloud business was formed about two years ago. It had been delivering higher growth than the TCS average.

The Tata Group company has formed a dedicated business unit focused on artificial intelligence (AI), while the second one will be dedicated to Cloud, senior officials have said. Siva Ganesan, who is heading the newly created AI Data unit, said AI is getting more pervasive by the day and featuring in every conversation now. He added that it is only expected to get bigger and more intense as we go ahead.

"For us, the volume and the vibrancy of activity we are seeing in the AI and data space has grown manyfold in the last 12 months," he told PTI. He said that this would be like a central unit, a repository of all AI things. An official said that data is being made a part of the AI business unit because both are closely linked.

READ | Anil Ambani's former company's net profit rises to Rs 3150000000, months after being sold to...

The company is hiring specialist AI talent from the market who are proficient, and also focusing on training the existing talent within the organisation by revamping the training curriculum. The company feels that there is significant growth potential and a wide untapped market for both, AI and Cloud, officials said.