Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest technology services provider, continues to expand its business. The IT company, once led by late industrialist Ratan Tata, has now bagged another order by state-run BSNL. TCS announced on Wednesday that it has received an add-on Advance Purchase Order (APO) worth Rs 2,903.22 crore from BSNL for works related to its 4G mobile network. TCS currently has market cap of Rs 12.75 lakh crore, as of May 21. Its shares closed with Rs 26.90 gained at Rs 3,525.20 apiece on May 21.

In an exchange filing, TCS said that the add-on APO is associated with the planning, engineering, supply, installation, testing, commissioning and annual maintenance of BSNL's 4G mobile network at 18,685 sites. This large-scale project marks a significant expansion in BSNL’s 4G rollout efforts, with TCS playing a key role in its execution.

The company announced that detailed purchase orders will be issued by BSNL in due course, contingent upon the fulfilment of certain conditions and documentation as outlined in the APO. TCS is already a part of a Rs 15,000-crore deal with BSNL which involves establishing data centres and 4G sites across India, while laying the foundation for future 5G infrastructure.

Meanwhile, another Tata Group company, Tejas Networks informed the exchanges that it received a work order from TCS for the supply of goods and services for BSNL's 4G project, CNBC TV 18 reported. The expected value of supplies from Tejas to TCS for Radio Access Network (RAN) and related equipment is approximately Rs 1,525.53 crore, exclusive of taxes.