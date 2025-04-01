Personal beneficiaries include his half-sisters, Shireen and Deanna Jejeebhoy, who inherit one-third of his financial assets, valued at approximately Rs 800 crore.

Tata Group's late Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata’s will reflects his lifelong dedication to philanthropy and social welfare, with the majority of his assets directed toward charitable causes. His shares in Tata Sons and other properties have been bequeathed to the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation and the Ratan Tata Endowment Trust, ensuring that his legacy of giving back to society continues.

Personal beneficiaries include his half-sisters, Shireen and Deanna Jejeebhoy, who inherit one-third of his financial assets, valued at approximately Rs 800 crore. Mohini Mohan Dutta, a long-time associate, receives another one-third, while his brother Jimmy Naval Tata is allocated a portion of the Juhu bungalow. Close friend Mehli Mistry inherits the Alibaug property and three firearms.

Demonstrating his affection for animals, Tata established a Rs 12 lakh fund for the care of his pets. Additionally, he forgave loans for individuals like Shantanu Naidu, his assistant, and Jake Malight, a neighbour. His foreign assets, valued at Rs 40 crore, include land in Seychelles and shares in various companies. The will also includes a "no-contest clause," ensuring that any challenge to its provisions results in forfeiture of inheritance.

Through this carefully structured estate plan, Ratan Tata has balanced personal generosity with his unwavering commitment to philanthropy.